2020 Celtic Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Celtic Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Sam Horsfield, who picked up his second European Tour win in three weeks at Celtic Manor Resort in Wales.
Horsfield held on for a two-shot win over Thomas Detry on 18-under 266, finishing off the tournament with a 67. Behind Detry and tied for third were Andrew Johnston, Thomas Pieters and Connor Syme.
American John Catlin, who was removed from last week's tournament after breaking European Tour protocal around the pandemic, finished in sixth place with David Horsey, Adrian Meronk and Sami Valimaki.
Horsfield won the €156,825 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.
Celtic Classic recap notes
Horsfield earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the second of five tournaments in the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.
This week the cut was made at 1-under 141, with 75 players getting through to the weekend.
The European Tour has the ISPS Handa Wales Open next week, again at Celtic Manor, as a continuation of the UK Swing.
2020 Celtic Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Sam Horsfield
|-18
|67
|64
|68
|67
|266
|€156,825
|2
|Thomas Detry
|-16
|67
|66
|68
|67
|268
|€101,475
|T3
|Andrew Johnston
|-15
|67
|66
|68
|68
|269
|€47,785.50
|T3
|Thomas Pieters
|-15
|64
|68
|70
|67
|269
|€47,785.50
|T3
|Connor Syme
|-15
|68
|67
|63
|71
|269
|€47,785.50
|T6
|John Catlin
|-14
|68
|68
|69
|65
|270
|€25,922.25
|T6
|David Horsey
|-14
|68
|71
|65
|66
|270
|€25,922.25
|T6
|Adrian Meronk
|-14
|66
|71
|64
|69
|270
|€25,922.25
|T6
|Sami Välimäki
|-14
|71
|68
|65
|66
|270
|€25,922.25
|10
|Sebastian Soderberg
|-13
|66
|69
|65
|71
|271
|€18,450
|T11
|Wil Besseling
|-12
|67
|69
|67
|69
|272
|€15,897.75
|T11
|Gavin Green
|-12
|70
|69
|70
|63
|272
|€15,897.75
|T11
|Callum Shinkwin
|-12
|68
|65
|69
|70
|272
|€15,897.75
|T14
|Aaron Cockerill
|-11
|70
|69
|67
|67
|273
|€12,280.78
|T14
|Lorenzo Gagli
|-11
|67
|70
|69
|67
|273
|€12,280.78
|T14
|Sebastian Heisele
|-11
|69
|70
|69
|65
|273
|€12,280.78
|T14
|Maximilian Kieffer
|-11
|69
|70
|66
|68
|273
|€12,280.78
|T14
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|-11
|70
|71
|67
|65
|273
|€12,280.78
|T14
|Jake Mcleod
|-11
|65
|69
|69
|70
|273
|€12,280.78
|T14
|Adrian Otaegui
|-11
|69
|67
|69
|68
|273
|€12,280.78
|T14
|Jason Scrivener
|-11
|69
|69
|65
|70
|273
|€12,280.78
|T22
|Sean Crocker
|-10
|68
|66
|73
|67
|274
|€9,870.75
|T22
|Wilco Nienaber
|-10
|70
|67
|71
|66
|274
|€9,870.75
|T22
|Jack Senior
|-10
|69
|70
|66
|69
|274
|€9,870.75
|T22
|Jordan Smith
|-10
|68
|68
|71
|67
|274
|€9,870.75
|T22
|Scott Vincent
|-10
|69
|69
|66
|70
|274
|€9,870.75
|T27
|Alexander Björk
|-9
|71
|70
|66
|68
|275
|€8,625.38
|T27
|Ross Fisher
|-9
|72
|68
|68
|67
|275
|€8,625.38
|T27
|James Morrison
|-9
|67
|70
|68
|70
|275
|€8,625.38
|T27
|Matthew Southgate
|-9
|67
|70
|67
|71
|275
|€8,625.38
|T31
|Maverick Antcliff
|-8
|68
|71
|70
|67
|276
|€6,999.47
|T31
|Steven Brown
|-8
|67
|72
|68
|69
|276
|€6,999.47
|T31
|Jamie Donaldson
|-8
|70
|70
|70
|66
|276
|€6,999.47
|T31
|Rhys Enoch
|-8
|69
|66
|69
|72
|276
|€6,999.47
|T31
|Rikard Karlberg
|-8
|73
|68
|69
|66
|276
|€6,999.47
|T31
|Aaron Rai
|-8
|67
|70
|70
|69
|276
|€6,999.47
|T31
|Cormac Sharvin
|-8
|71
|67
|65
|73
|276
|€6,999.47
|T31
|Dale Whitnell
|-8
|72
|67
|69
|68
|276
|€6,999.47
|T39
|Ashley Chesters
|-7
|72
|68
|69
|68
|277
|€5,350.50
|T39
|Nacho Elvira
|-7
|66
|69
|72
|70
|277
|€5,350.50
|T39
|Oliver Farr
|-7
|73
|67
|69
|68
|277
|€5,350.50
|T39
|Scott Hend
|-7
|75
|65
|68
|69
|277
|€5,350.50
|T39
|Calum Hill
|-7
|70
|68
|70
|69
|277
|€5,350.50
|T39
|Toby Tree
|-7
|65
|75
|69
|68
|277
|€5,350.50
|T39
|Justin Walters
|-7
|70
|69
|69
|69
|277
|€5,350.50
|T39
|Marc Warren
|-7
|66
|72
|65
|74
|277
|€5,350.50
|T47
|Adri Arnaus
|-6
|73
|68
|65
|72
|278
|€3,717.68
|T47
|Dean Burmester
|-6
|71
|68
|71
|68
|278
|€3,717.68
|T47
|Jonathan Caldwell
|-6
|68
|66
|72
|72
|278
|€3,717.68
|T47
|Justin Harding
|-6
|69
|71
|68
|70
|278
|€3,717.68
|T47
|Matthew Jordan
|-6
|68
|66
|74
|70
|278
|€3,717.68
|T47
|Sihwan Kim
|-6
|66
|70
|68
|74
|278
|€3,717.68
|T47
|Oscar Lengden
|-6
|69
|69
|70
|70
|278
|€3,717.68
|T47
|Edoardo Molinari
|-6
|66
|72
|70
|70
|278
|€3,717.68
|T47
|Martin Simonsen
|-6
|68
|71
|70
|69
|278
|€3,717.68
|T47
|Andy Sullivan
|-6
|70
|71
|66
|71
|278
|€3,717.68
|T57
|Ryan Fox
|-4
|69
|71
|68
|72
|280
|€2,767.50
|T57
|Francesco Laporta
|-4
|69
|69
|70
|72
|280
|€2,767.50
|T57
|Guido Migliozzi
|-4
|66
|70
|72
|72
|280
|€2,767.50
|T57
|Damien Perrier
|-4
|70
|69
|71
|70
|280
|€2,767.50
|T57
|Joel Sjöholm
|-4
|68
|70
|69
|73
|280
|€2,767.50
|62
|Søren Kjeldsen
|-3
|70
|70
|68
|73
|281
|€2,490.75
|T63
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|-2
|67
|73
|70
|72
|282
|€2,306.25
|T63
|Louis De Jager
|-2
|71
|68
|69
|74
|282
|€2,306.25
|T63
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-2
|71
|70
|70
|71
|282
|€2,306.25
|T66
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|-1
|71
|70
|69
|73
|283
|€2,029.50
|T66
|Bernd Ritthammer
|-1
|71
|70
|76
|66
|283
|€2,029.50
|T66
|Julian Suri
|-1
|72
|69
|72
|70
|283
|€2,029.50
|69
|Grant Forrest
|E
|72
|68
|72
|72
|284
|€1,845
|T70
|Pablo Larrazábal
|1
|70
|71
|70
|74
|285
|€1,626.37
|T70
|Ross Mcgowan
|1
|70
|70
|71
|74
|285
|€1,626.37
|72
|Min Woo Lee
|3
|69
|71
|71
|76
|287
|€1,496.99
|73
|Ben Stow
|4
|68
|72
|73
|75
|288
|€1,493.99
|74
|Carlos Pigem
|5
|70
|71
|74
|74
|289
|€1,490.99
|75
|Nino Bertasio
|1
|71
|69
|74
|--
|214
|€1,371.75