2020 Celtic Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
European Tour

08/16/2020 at 5:42 pm
The 2020 Celtic Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Sam Horsfield, who picked up his second European Tour win in three weeks at Celtic Manor Resort in Wales.

Horsfield held on for a two-shot win over Thomas Detry on 18-under 266, finishing off the tournament with a 67. Behind Detry and tied for third were Andrew Johnston, Thomas Pieters and Connor Syme.

American John Catlin, who was removed from last week's tournament after breaking European Tour protocal around the pandemic, finished in sixth place with David Horsey, Adrian Meronk and Sami Valimaki.

Horsfield won the €156,825 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

Celtic Classic recap notes

Horsfield earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the second of five tournaments in the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 141, with 75 players getting through to the weekend.

The European Tour has the ISPS Handa Wales Open next week, again at Celtic Manor, as a continuation of the UK Swing.

2020 Celtic Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Sam Horsfield -18 67 64 68 67 266 €156,825
2 Thomas Detry -16 67 66 68 67 268 €101,475
T3 Andrew Johnston -15 67 66 68 68 269 €47,785.50
T3 Thomas Pieters -15 64 68 70 67 269 €47,785.50
T3 Connor Syme -15 68 67 63 71 269 €47,785.50
T6 John Catlin -14 68 68 69 65 270 €25,922.25
T6 David Horsey -14 68 71 65 66 270 €25,922.25
T6 Adrian Meronk -14 66 71 64 69 270 €25,922.25
T6 Sami Välimäki -14 71 68 65 66 270 €25,922.25
10 Sebastian Soderberg -13 66 69 65 71 271 €18,450
T11 Wil Besseling -12 67 69 67 69 272 €15,897.75
T11 Gavin Green -12 70 69 70 63 272 €15,897.75
T11 Callum Shinkwin -12 68 65 69 70 272 €15,897.75
T14 Aaron Cockerill -11 70 69 67 67 273 €12,280.78
T14 Lorenzo Gagli -11 67 70 69 67 273 €12,280.78
T14 Sebastian Heisele -11 69 70 69 65 273 €12,280.78
T14 Maximilian Kieffer -11 69 70 66 68 273 €12,280.78
T14 Jacques Kruyswijk -11 70 71 67 65 273 €12,280.78
T14 Jake Mcleod -11 65 69 69 70 273 €12,280.78
T14 Adrian Otaegui -11 69 67 69 68 273 €12,280.78
T14 Jason Scrivener -11 69 69 65 70 273 €12,280.78
T22 Sean Crocker -10 68 66 73 67 274 €9,870.75
T22 Wilco Nienaber -10 70 67 71 66 274 €9,870.75
T22 Jack Senior -10 69 70 66 69 274 €9,870.75
T22 Jordan Smith -10 68 68 71 67 274 €9,870.75
T22 Scott Vincent -10 69 69 66 70 274 €9,870.75
T27 Alexander Björk -9 71 70 66 68 275 €8,625.38
T27 Ross Fisher -9 72 68 68 67 275 €8,625.38
T27 James Morrison -9 67 70 68 70 275 €8,625.38
T27 Matthew Southgate -9 67 70 67 71 275 €8,625.38
T31 Maverick Antcliff -8 68 71 70 67 276 €6,999.47
T31 Steven Brown -8 67 72 68 69 276 €6,999.47
T31 Jamie Donaldson -8 70 70 70 66 276 €6,999.47
T31 Rhys Enoch -8 69 66 69 72 276 €6,999.47
T31 Rikard Karlberg -8 73 68 69 66 276 €6,999.47
T31 Aaron Rai -8 67 70 70 69 276 €6,999.47
T31 Cormac Sharvin -8 71 67 65 73 276 €6,999.47
T31 Dale Whitnell -8 72 67 69 68 276 €6,999.47
T39 Ashley Chesters -7 72 68 69 68 277 €5,350.50
T39 Nacho Elvira -7 66 69 72 70 277 €5,350.50
T39 Oliver Farr -7 73 67 69 68 277 €5,350.50
T39 Scott Hend -7 75 65 68 69 277 €5,350.50
T39 Calum Hill -7 70 68 70 69 277 €5,350.50
T39 Toby Tree -7 65 75 69 68 277 €5,350.50
T39 Justin Walters -7 70 69 69 69 277 €5,350.50
T39 Marc Warren -7 66 72 65 74 277 €5,350.50
T47 Adri Arnaus -6 73 68 65 72 278 €3,717.68
T47 Dean Burmester -6 71 68 71 68 278 €3,717.68
T47 Jonathan Caldwell -6 68 66 72 72 278 €3,717.68
T47 Justin Harding -6 69 71 68 70 278 €3,717.68
T47 Matthew Jordan -6 68 66 74 70 278 €3,717.68
T47 Sihwan Kim -6 66 70 68 74 278 €3,717.68
T47 Oscar Lengden -6 69 69 70 70 278 €3,717.68
T47 Edoardo Molinari -6 66 72 70 70 278 €3,717.68
T47 Martin Simonsen -6 68 71 70 69 278 €3,717.68
T47 Andy Sullivan -6 70 71 66 71 278 €3,717.68
T57 Ryan Fox -4 69 71 68 72 280 €2,767.50
T57 Francesco Laporta -4 69 69 70 72 280 €2,767.50
T57 Guido Migliozzi -4 66 70 72 72 280 €2,767.50
T57 Damien Perrier -4 70 69 71 70 280 €2,767.50
T57 Joel Sjöholm -4 68 70 69 73 280 €2,767.50
62 Søren Kjeldsen -3 70 70 68 73 281 €2,490.75
T63 Nicolas Colsaerts -2 67 73 70 72 282 €2,306.25
T63 Louis De Jager -2 71 68 69 74 282 €2,306.25
T63 Shubhankar Sharma -2 71 70 70 71 282 €2,306.25
T66 Thorbjørn Olesen -1 71 70 69 73 283 €2,029.50
T66 Bernd Ritthammer -1 71 70 76 66 283 €2,029.50
T66 Julian Suri -1 72 69 72 70 283 €2,029.50
69 Grant Forrest E 72 68 72 72 284 €1,845
T70 Pablo Larrazábal 1 70 71 70 74 285 €1,626.37
T70 Ross Mcgowan 1 70 70 71 74 285 €1,626.37
72 Min Woo Lee 3 69 71 71 76 287 €1,496.99
73 Ben Stow 4 68 72 73 75 288 €1,493.99
74 Carlos Pigem 5 70 71 74 74 289 €1,490.99
75 Nino Bertasio 1 71 69 74 -- 214 €1,371.75

