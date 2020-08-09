2020 English Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
08/09/2020 at 5:37 pm
The 2020 English Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Andy Sullivan, who picked up his first European Tour in some five years with a record win at Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club in Ware, England.

Sullivan won the tournament on 27-under 257, setting a new 72-hole scoring record on the European Tour. He prevailed by seven shots over Spain's Adrian Otaegui.

Rasmus Hojgaard finished alone in third place, while Wilco Nienaber finished alone in fourth after replacing American John Catlin, who broke the European Tour's Coronavirus protocol was removed.

Nienaber replaced American John Catlin in the field after Catlin and his caddie broke the Tour's Coronavirus protocol by going to a restaurant outside the bubble.

Sullivan won the €156,825 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

English Championship recap notes

Sullivan earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the second of five tournaments in the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.

This week the cut was made at 5-under 137, with 73 players getting through to the weekend.

The European Tour has the Celtic Classic in Wales next week as a continuation of the UK Swing.

2020 English Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Andy Sullivan -27 66 62 64 65 257 €156,825
2 Adrian Otaegui -20 65 66 67 66 264 €101,475
3 Rasmus Højgaard -19 65 67 69 64 265 €58,117.50
4 Wilco Nienaber -18 68 65 67 66 266 €46,125
5 Steven Brown -17 66 65 66 70 267 €39,114
T6 Dean Burmester -16 66 63 69 70 268 €27,675
T6 Min Woo Lee -16 64 67 70 67 268 €27,675
T6 Brandon Stone -16 65 66 67 70 268 €27,675
T9 Nicolas Colsaerts -15 65 66 68 70 269 €17,361.45
T9 Dave Coupland -15 69 65 66 69 269 €17,361.45
T9 Sean Crocker -15 69 67 66 67 269 €17,361.45
T9 Scott Jamieson -15 74 63 68 64 269 €17,361.45
T9 Scott Vincent -15 64 70 68 67 269 €17,361.45
T14 Marcus Armitage -14 68 69 63 70 270 €13,007.25
T14 Louis De Jager -14 69 66 67 68 270 €13,007.25
T14 Jamie Donaldson -14 67 64 69 70 270 €13,007.25
T14 Jason Scrivener -14 64 69 66 71 270 €13,007.25
T14 Jordan Smith -14 68 65 67 70 270 €13,007.25
T19 Ewen Ferguson -13 67 70 69 65 271 €10,463.79
T19 Ryan Fox -13 67 67 66 71 271 €10,463.79
T19 Andrew Johnston -13 66 65 71 69 271 €10,463.79
T19 Oscar Lengden -13 65 66 70 70 271 €10,463.79
T19 Chris Paisley -13 68 65 70 68 271 €10,463.79
T19 Cormac Sharvin -13 63 70 69 69 271 €10,463.79
T19 Connor Syme -13 65 69 68 69 271 €10,463.79
T26 Aaron Cockerill -12 67 68 68 69 272 €8,348.62
T26 Oliver Fisher -12 67 68 69 68 272 €8,348.62
T26 Nicolai Højgaard -12 67 68 69 68 272 €8,348.62
T26 Romain Langasque -12 65 70 70 67 272 €8,348.62
T26 Robin Roussel -12 67 69 68 68 272 €8,348.62
T26 Antoine Rozner -12 67 69 69 67 272 €8,348.62
T26 Martin Simonsen -12 65 68 66 73 272 €8,348.62
T26 Ben Stow -12 70 67 64 71 272 €8,348.62
T34 Laurie Canter -11 64 65 70 74 273 €6,116.18
T34 Lorenzo Gagli -11 68 69 69 67 273 €6,116.18
T34 Adrian Meronk -11 66 69 71 67 273 €6,116.18
T34 Thorbjørn Olesen -11 66 70 70 67 273 €6,116.18
T34 Renato Paratore -11 69 67 69 68 273 €6,116.18
T34 Andrea Pavan -11 68 68 67 70 273 €6,116.18
T34 Richie Ramsay -11 66 68 69 70 273 €6,116.18
T34 Johannes Veerman -11 67 69 70 67 273 €6,116.18
T34 Marc Warren -11 68 68 67 70 273 €6,116.18
T34 Lee Westwood -11 66 69 68 70 273 €6,116.18
T44 Alejandro Cañizares -10 69 64 69 72 274 €4,335.75
T44 Scott Hend -10 71 66 70 67 274 €4,335.75
T44 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -10 66 68 74 66 274 €4,335.75
T44 Sihwan Kim -10 67 65 72 70 274 €4,335.75
T44 Aaron Rai -10 68 69 68 69 274 €4,335.75
T44 Ricardo Santos -10 68 68 69 69 274 €4,335.75
T44 Jack Senior -10 65 72 68 69 274 €4,335.75
T44 Toby Tree -10 67 67 72 68 274 €4,335.75
T44 Romain Wattel -10 65 71 70 68 274 €4,335.75
T53 Joachim B. Hansen -9 69 66 70 70 275 €3,259.50
T53 Justin Harding -9 67 65 74 69 275 €3,259.50
T53 Marcel Schneider -9 67 70 69 69 275 €3,259.50
T56 Richard Bland -8 65 66 73 72 276 €2,859.75
T56 Thomas Detry -8 64 72 66 74 276 €2,859.75
T56 David Drysdale -8 65 70 70 71 276 €2,859.75
T56 Bryce Easton -8 66 69 72 69 276 €2,859.75
T56 Julien Guerrier -8 70 67 69 70 276 €2,859.75
61 Matthew Southgate -7 67 69 69 72 277 €2,583
62 Richard Mcevoy -6 70 66 70 72 278 €2,490.75
T63 Wil Besseling -5 70 67 75 67 279 €2,352.38
T63 Tapio Pulkkanen -5 70 67 70 72 279 €2,352.38
T65 Pablo Larrazábal -3 69 67 74 71 281 €2,121.75
T65 Kalle Samooja -3 67 70 71 73 281 €2,121.75
T65 Lee Slattery -3 69 67 71 74 281 €2,121.75
T68 Rhys Enoch -2 66 70 72 74 282 €1,891.12
T68 David Howell -2 64 71 73 74 282 €1,891.12
70 Emilio Cuartero Blanco -1 71 66 73 73 283 €1,752.75
T71 David Law 1 68 68 76 73 285 €1,497
T71 Bernd Ritthammer 1 69 65 77 74 285 €1,497
T71 Callum Shinkwin 1 68 67 69 81 285 €1,497

