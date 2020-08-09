2020 English Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 English Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Andy Sullivan, who picked up his first European Tour in some five years with a record win at Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club in Ware, England.

Sullivan won the tournament on 27-under 257, setting a new 72-hole scoring record on the European Tour. He prevailed by seven shots over Spain's Adrian Otaegui.

Rasmus Hojgaard finished alone in third place, while Wilco Nienaber finished alone in fourth

Nienaber replaced American John Catlin in the field after Catlin and his caddie broke the Tour's Coronavirus protocol by going to a restaurant outside the bubble.

Sullivan won the €156,825 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

English Championship recap notes

Sullivan earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the second of five tournaments in the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.

This week the cut was made at 5-under 137, with 73 players getting through to the weekend.

The European Tour has the Celtic Classic in Wales next week as a continuation of the UK Swing.

2020 English Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details