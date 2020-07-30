Why PGA Tour golfers are wearing rainbow ribbons at the 2020 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Most of the world's best golfers are competing in Memphis this week at the 2020 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and you'll notice many are playing while wearing a rainbow ribbon on their hats or clothes this week.

The reason players are wearing a rainbow ribbon on is in support of fellow PGA Tour player Camilo Villegas and his wife, Maria, after their 22-year-old daughter Mia died this week after a brief battle with tumors in her brain and on her spine.

Villegas spoke about his daughter's condition in June, when he was encouraged by his wife to play in the Korn Ferry Tour's season resumption at the Korn Ferry Challenge. He said the family realized Mia was in pain in February.

Villegas was in his home gym, working out, when Mia came in. The four-time PGA Tour winner described his daughter as a "little monkey" when she comes in the gym to spend time with her dad. On that day, though, Mia wasn't acting like her normal self. After some doctor's visits, Mia was diagnosed with cancerous tumors in her brain and on her spine. She underwent chemotherapy, but the treatment was not enough.

In a show of support for the Villegas, a rainbow ribbon was chosen.

"When I was walking over to the tee, one of the media guys with the PGA Tour mentioned that Mia's favorite thing was rainbows," said fellow pro and Florida alum Billy Horschel on Wednesday, "so it's cool that we have rainbow pins this week that we will be wearing and showing support to Camilo and Maria."