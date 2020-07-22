2021 US Senior Women’s Am, US Women’s Mid-Am to be played at original 2020 venues

The USGA is keeping two of their 2021 championships at the same venues where they were supposed to be held this year.

The 2021 US Senior Women's Am will take place at The Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Ala., from Sept. 10-15, with the 2021 US Women’s Mid-Amateur unfolding at Berkeley Hall Club in Bluffton, S.C., from Sept. 25-30. Both clubs had been scheduled to host those respective championships this year, but both were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Berkeley Hall, this will be the third USGA Championship after hosting the Men’s and Women’s USGA State Team Championships in 2005.

“Berkeley Hall Club and our surrounding community are thrilled that we were able to work with the USGA to ensure the 34th U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship will still be taking place here,” said Adam Kushner, general manager/COO of Berkeley Hall Club.

“The opportunity to host some of the most talented amateur players in the world is something that we have been preparing for, and are glad that it will still be able to come to fruition. After this challenging year, next year’s U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur is something we will all look forward to more than ever.”

The 2021 US Senior Women's Am will also be the third USGA championship for The Lakewood Club, which is part of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. The club previously hosted the 1974 and 1986 US Senior Women’s Amateurs.

“Hosting a USGA national championship is a great honor and we welcome the opportunity to open our doors to the world’s top golfers,” said Niall Fraser, director of golf at The Lakewood Club. “Our club is committed to making the 59th U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship a memorable event for all involved. Being able to host this event in 2021 after much preparation and uncertainty this year is a dream come true.”

The 2021 US Senior Women’s Amateur will be played Friday to Wednesday, switching off its typical Saturday to Thursday schedule so as to avoid a conflict with Yom Kippur.

Both events will have 132-player fields, with spots earned through sectional qualifying or exemption categories. The top 64 players after two rounds of stroke play advance to a match-play bracket to determine the champion.