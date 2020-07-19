2020 TPC San Antonio Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Davis Riley, who picked up his first Korn Ferry Tour win at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.
Riley won the 72-hole tournament by two shots over Taylor Pendrith and Paul Barjon at 16-under 272. A final-round 67 locked up the win in the second of back-to-back tournaments at TPC San Antonio.
Austin Smotherman finished in solo fourth place on 12-under total.
Riley won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.
TPC San Antonio Championship recap notes
Lipsky earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that will get him much closer to earning a spot on the PGA Tour for the 2021-2022 season through the Korn Ferry Tour.
A total of 78 players made the cut on even-par 144 or better. There is no secondary cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.
The Korn Ferry Tour is back in action next week, playing the Price Cutter Charity Championship outside of Kansas City, Mo.
2020 TPC San Antonio Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Davis Riley
|-16
|70
|69
|66
|67
|272
|$108,000
|T2
|Taylor Pendrith
|-14
|73
|67
|67
|67
|274
|$45,000
|T2
|Paul Barjon
|-14
|67
|70
|68
|69
|274
|$45,000
|4
|Austin Smotherman
|-12
|66
|69
|70
|71
|276
|$27,000
|T5
|Will Zalatoris
|-11
|77
|67
|66
|67
|277
|$20,100
|T5
|Whee Kim
|-11
|71
|68
|70
|68
|277
|$20,100
|T5
|Roberto Diaz
|-11
|71
|66
|70
|70
|277
|$20,100
|T5
|Derek Ernst
|-11
|69
|68
|67
|73
|277
|$20,100
|T9
|Kyle Reifers
|-10
|71
|67
|73
|67
|278
|$14,298
|T9
|Charlie Saxon
|-10
|70
|69
|70
|69
|278
|$14,298
|T9
|Ben Martin
|-10
|71
|69
|69
|69
|278
|$14,298
|T9
|Ben Kohles
|-10
|70
|69
|67
|72
|278
|$14,298
|T9
|Max McGreevy
|-10
|67
|70
|69
|72
|278
|$14,298
|T14
|Joshua Creel
|-9
|73
|67
|71
|68
|279
|$10,500
|T14
|Justin Lower
|-9
|71
|69
|75
|64
|279
|$10,500
|T14
|Chandler Blanchet
|-9
|72
|69
|70
|68
|279
|$10,500
|T14
|Lee Hodges
|-9
|71
|71
|69
|68
|279
|$10,500
|T18
|Nick Hardy
|-8
|73
|70
|69
|68
|280
|$7,605
|T18
|Ryan Ruffels
|-8
|71
|72
|69
|68
|280
|$7,605
|T18
|Mike Miller
|-8
|69
|71
|72
|68
|280
|$7,605
|T18
|Callum Tarren
|-8
|70
|73
|69
|68
|280
|$7,605
|T18
|Wes Roach
|-8
|73
|68
|70
|69
|280
|$7,605
|T18
|Max Greyserman
|-8
|67
|71
|72
|70
|280
|$7,605
|T24
|Max Rottluff
|-7
|73
|67
|73
|68
|281
|$4,832
|T24
|Andrew Novak
|-7
|71
|70
|72
|68
|281
|$4,832
|T24
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|-7
|66
|74
|73
|68
|281
|$4,832
|T24
|Jared Wolfe
|-7
|68
|74
|70
|69
|281
|$4,832
|T24
|Chad Ramey
|-7
|71
|70
|70
|70
|281
|$4,832
|T24
|Daniel McCarthy
|-7
|69
|69
|72
|71
|281
|$4,832
|T24
|Dawie van der Walt
|-7
|74
|67
|69
|71
|281
|$4,832
|T24
|John VanDerLaan
|-7
|69
|70
|70
|72
|281
|$4,832
|T32
|Dylan Wu
|-6
|70
|73
|69
|70
|282
|$3,870
|T32
|Ollie Schniederjans
|-6
|67
|71
|76
|68
|282
|$3,870
|T32
|Billy Kennerly
|-6
|69
|72
|75
|66
|282
|$3,870
|T35
|Scott Gutschewski
|-5
|69
|72
|72
|70
|283
|$3,390
|T35
|Rick Lamb
|-5
|73
|71
|70
|69
|283
|$3,390
|T35
|Kevin Dougherty
|-5
|71
|73
|68
|71
|283
|$3,390
|T35
|Jake Knapp
|-5
|72
|69
|74
|68
|283
|$3,390
|T35
|Conrad Shindler
|-5
|70
|69
|72
|72
|283
|$3,390
|T40
|Peter Uihlein
|-4
|73
|69
|72
|70
|284
|$2,884
|T40
|Daniel Miernicki
|-4
|75
|69
|68
|72
|284
|$2,884
|T40
|Brad Hopfinger
|-4
|73
|71
|70
|70
|284
|$2,884
|T40
|Wesley Bryan
|-4
|68
|75
|69
|72
|284
|$2,884
|T40
|Eric Cole
|-4
|73
|65
|73
|73
|284
|$2,884
|T40
|Harrison Endycott
|-4
|70
|72
|69
|73
|284
|$2,884
|T40
|Brady Schnell
|-4
|71
|73
|72
|68
|284
|$2,884
|T40
|Vince India
|-4
|71
|71
|68
|74
|284
|$2,884
|48
|Carl Yuan
|-3
|71
|71
|71
|72
|285
|$2,670
|T49
|Jose de Jesus Rodriguez
|-2
|71
|72
|70
|73
|286
|$2,554
|T49
|Jack Maguire
|-2
|74
|68
|72
|72
|286
|$2,554
|T49
|Tommy Gainey
|-2
|72
|70
|73
|71
|286
|$2,554
|T49
|Anders Albertson
|-2
|75
|68
|72
|71
|286
|$2,554
|T49
|Paul D. Haley
|-2
|71
|71
|74
|70
|286
|$2,554
|T49
|Steve LeBrun
|-2
|71
|72
|68
|75
|286
|$2,554
|T49
|Justin Hueber
|-2
|74
|69
|74
|69
|286
|$2,554
|T49
|Benjamin Silverman
|-2
|72
|72
|73
|69
|286
|$2,554
|T49
|Grant Hirschman
|-2
|73
|71
|73
|69
|286
|$2,554
|T58
|Alex Prugh
|-1
|72
|71
|71
|73
|287
|$2,448
|T58
|Taylor Montgomery
|-1
|74
|70
|70
|73
|287
|$2,448
|T58
|Scott Langley
|-1
|73
|69
|74
|71
|287
|$2,448
|T58
|Sang-Moon Bae
|-1
|71
|69
|71
|76
|287
|$2,448
|T58
|Stephen Franken
|-1
|70
|70
|76
|71
|287
|$2,448
|T58
|Adam Svensson
|-1
|73
|70
|74
|70
|287
|$2,448
|T58
|Brandon Harkins
|-1
|71
|72
|79
|65
|287
|$2,448
|T65
|Steve Lewton
|E
|69
|73
|75
|71
|288
|$2,394
|T65
|Jim Knous
|E
|75
|69
|73
|71
|288
|$2,394
|T67
|Blayne Barber
|1
|74
|69
|72
|74
|289
|$2,370
|T67
|Mito Pereira
|1
|73
|71
|73
|72
|289
|$2,370
|69
|Sean O'Hair
|2
|71
|71
|74
|74
|290
|$2,352
|T70
|Martin Piller
|3
|67
|75
|73
|76
|291
|$2,316
|T70
|Ben Taylor
|3
|73
|70
|73
|75
|291
|$2,316
|T70
|Chase Wright
|3
|75
|69
|73
|74
|291
|$2,316
|T70
|Matt Atkins
|3
|71
|73
|73
|74
|291
|$2,316
|T70
|David Kocher
|3
|76
|67
|75
|73
|291
|$2,316
|75
|Zach Wright
|6
|73
|71
|76
|74
|294
|$2,280
|76
|David Lipsky
|7
|75
|69
|73
|78
|295
|$2,268
|77
|Nick Arman
|8
|69
|72
|81
|74
|296
|$2,256
|78
|Erik Compton
|10
|72
|72
|76
|78
|298
|$2,244