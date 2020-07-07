2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge betting odds have been released for the week at TPC San Antonio's Canyons Course in San Antonio, Texas.

The betting favorite this week is Kristoffer Ventura, who is coming in at 26-to-1 (+2600) betting odds to start the week.

Ollie Schniederjans and Seamus Power are at 29-to-1 in this unique event.

Lee Hodges, John Chin, Ben Kholes and Greyson Sigg are all at 34-to-1 each.

This week, the Korn Ferry Tour starts the first of a two-week engagement at TPC San Antonio. The Oaks Course is typically home to the Valero Texas Open on the PGA Tour, which has been cancelled for this year. However, Oaks hosts next week. The relatively unknown Canyons Course hosts the KFT this week.

Pricing reflects the mixed field and unknown venue.

