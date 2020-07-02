The 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic purse is set for $7.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,350,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic field is headed by Webb Simpson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler and more of the world's best players.

The 157-player field is one of the newest events on the PGA Tour schedule, with Cameron Champ added as the last player in the field.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Mich.

This is the 15th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the fourth event since March.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 48 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2021 Masters, the PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout