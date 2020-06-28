2020 Travelers Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 Travelers Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

06/28/2020 at 7:44 pm
The 2020 Travelers Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Dustin Johnson, who picked up his first PGA Tour win of the season at TPC River Highlands near Hartford, Conn.

Johnson capped off an exciting final-round 67 to post 19-under 261, holding on for a one-shot win over previous tournament champion Kevin Streelman. This is Johnson's 21st-career PGA Tour win.

Brendon Todd, who was seeking his third win this season, shot 75 in the final round to drop into a tie for 11th place.

Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes finished in a tie for third place, two shots behind Johnson. Gordon was looking to lock up PGA Tour Special Temporary Membership based on his finish.

Johnson won the $1,332,000 winner's share of the $7,500,000 purse.

Travelers Championship recap notes

Johnson earned 68 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He had just falled out of the top five in the world for the first time since 2016.

A total of 68 players made the cut on 4-under 136, with every player finishing the tournament.

Kevin Na made a birdie on the 72nd hole, coming out of a rain delay, to lock up solo fifth place.

The PGA Tour moves to Detroit next week for the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Michigan.

2020 Travelers Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Dustin Johnson -19 69 64 61 67 261 $1,332,000
2 Kevin Streelman -18 66 66 63 67 262 $806,600
T3 Will Gordon -17 66 62 71 64 263 $436,600
T3 Mackenzie Hughes -17 60 68 68 67 263 $436,600
5 Kevin Na -16 66 66 65 67 264 $303,400
T6 Ryan Armour -15 67 66 68 64 265 $233,470
T6 Brendan Steele -15 69 62 68 66 265 $233,470
T6 Patton Kizzire -15 66 66 66 67 265 $233,470
T6 Scott Stallings -15 66 68 64 67 265 $233,470
T6 Bryson DeChambeau -15 65 67 65 68 265 $233,470
T11 Brendon Todd -13 66 65 61 75 267 $139,983
T11 Doc Redman -13 68 67 69 63 267 $139,983
T11 Patrick Cantlay -13 66 67 69 65 267 $139,983
T11 Si Woo Kim -13 68 66 68 65 267 $139,983
T11 Rory McIlroy -13 63 68 69 67 267 $139,983
T11 Zach Johnson -13 68 64 67 68 267 $139,983
T11 Viktor Hovland -13 63 69 67 68 267 $139,983
T11 Abraham Ancer -13 67 65 66 69 267 $139,983
T11 Seung-yul Noh -13 64 68 66 69 267 $139,983
T20 Lucas Glover -12 66 68 71 63 268 $87,320
T20 Joel Dahmen -12 67 68 68 65 268 $87,320
T20 Xander Schauffele -12 63 68 70 67 268 $87,320
T20 Brian Stuard -12 65 67 68 68 268 $87,320
T24 Patrick Reed -11 70 66 69 64 269 $57,628
T24 Jhonattan Vegas -11 71 65 67 66 269 $57,628
T24 Sam Burns -11 68 66 68 67 269 $57,628
T24 Adam Long -11 67 69 65 68 269 $57,628
T24 Lanto Griffin -11 66 67 68 68 269 $57,628
T24 Wesley Bryan -11 67 66 67 69 269 $57,628
T24 Kyle Stanley -11 69 65 65 70 269 $57,628
T24 Phil Mickelson -11 64 63 71 71 269 $57,628
T32 Russell Henley -10 65 69 72 64 270 $42,254
T32 Harold Varner III -10 66 69 69 66 270 $42,254
T32 Sergio Garcia -10 64 70 70 66 270 $42,254
T32 Tyler Duncan -10 64 70 69 67 270 $42,254
T32 Paul Casey -10 69 66 67 68 270 $42,254
T37 Rafael Cabrera Bello -9 65 70 72 64 271 $34,410
T37 Mark Hubbard -9 68 66 70 67 271 $34,410
T37 Tom Hoge -9 67 68 66 70 271 $34,410
T37 Jon Rahm -9 66 68 66 71 271 $34,410
T41 Joseph Bramlett -8 69 65 71 67 272 $27,750
T41 Henrik Norlander -8 68 68 68 68 272 $27,750
T41 Brandt Snedeker -8 67 69 66 70 272 $27,750
T41 Hank Lebioda -8 69 67 66 70 272 $27,750
T41 Charley Hoffman -8 67 67 65 73 272 $27,750
T46 Richy Werenski -7 67 68 71 67 273 $19,869
T46 Byeong-Hun An -7 68 68 69 68 273 $19,869
T46 Jason Day -7 67 69 69 68 273 $19,869
T46 Michael Thompson -7 64 71 70 68 273 $19,869
T46 Louis Oosthuizen -7 64 70 71 68 273 $19,869
T46 Chez Reavie -7 70 66 68 69 273 $19,869
T46 Aaron Wise -7 68 67 69 69 273 $19,869
T46 Sung Kang -7 65 67 70 71 273 $19,869
T54 Austin Cook -6 71 65 69 69 274 $17,316
T54 Jordan Spieth -6 67 69 69 69 274 $17,316
T54 Kevin Chappell -6 68 68 69 69 274 $17,316
T54 Jim Furyk -6 69 65 70 70 274 $17,316
T58 Sungjae Im -5 68 68 71 68 275 $16,872
T58 Marc Leishman -5 66 65 72 72 275 $16,872
T60 Shane Lowry -4 66 69 74 67 276 $16,502
T60 Troy Merritt -4 68 64 72 72 276 $16,502
T60 Emiliano Grillo -4 67 66 71 72 276 $16,502
63 Joaquin Niemann -3 68 66 68 75 277 $16,206
64 Ian Poulter -2 67 69 73 69 278 $16,058
65 Scott Brown -1 69 66 72 72 279 $15,910
66 Roger Sloan E 67 69 71 73 280 $15,762
67 Greg Chalmers 4 69 67 75 73 284 $15,614
68 Luke Donald 6 69 65 73 79 286 $15,466

