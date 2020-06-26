Who are the people cheering on and clapping for the PGA Tour players at the Travelers Championship?

If you've been watching the 2020 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands near Hartford, Conn., then there's no doubt you've heard some people clapping for the PGA Tour players as they hit shots and hole putts this week.

With almost no clapping to speak at Colonial -- with the exception of some fans who erected bleachers in their backyards well off a few holes -- it's been strange to hear fans clapping and cheering, at times sounding borderline like a legitimate gallery. After all, the PGA Tour announced months ago that fans would not be allowed back to tournaments for at least the first four events. It turns out there's only going to be one tournament -- the Memorial Tournament in mid-July -- between now and at least mid-August with fans in attendance.

So, who are the people clapping and cheering on the players?

As it turns out, the people clapping and cheering are folks who are staying in the houses, townhomes and condos lining TPC River Highlands, with homeowners coming out of their properties and into their yards to watch some golf. There are some people in the neighborhood who are also watching from outside the property fence for the club.

Some people are clapping from their porches and decks. Some are watching from out at their pools. Some have gone out into their private yards, plunked down chairs and blankets, and watched the golf from there. There's nothing the PGA Tour can do to discourage private property owners and resort guests from watching the action from their accommodations.

TV watchers should expect similar cheering and clapping next week at courses where there are houses or condos on the property, and there will be some in the coming weeks.