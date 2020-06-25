Why did Webb Simpson withdraw from the 2020 Travelers Championship?

Webb Simpson withdrew from the 2020 Travelers Championship on Wednesday, but it wasn't because he or his caddie, Paul Tesori, tested positive for coronavirus.

Rather, Simpson, who won the 2020 RBC Heritage last week, would be withdrawing because someone in his family tested positive for coronavirus.

He is choosing not to compete out of an "abundance of caution," a phrase used by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in a Wednesday news conference in which he went over some testing results and the beefing-up of safety protocols.

"In the last 24 hours, I have had a family member test positive for COVID-19," Simpson said in a statement.

"While my tests this week were negative, I feel like it is my responsibility to take care of my family and protect my peers in the field by withdrawing from the Travelers Championship. I am going to return home to Charlotte and quarantine under CDC guidelines, and I look forward to returning to competition after that time period."

Simpson will be out of action for at least 10-14 days after having played in the first two tournaments back since the three-month break forced by the coronavirus pandemic. He missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge before a Sunday back-nine 30 helped propel him to a win at Harbour Town for his second win of 2020.