Bryson DeChambeau average distances: How far he hits driver, irons, wedges through the bag

Bryson DeChambeau hits the golf ball way longer than the average PGA Tour player. In fact, Bryson DeChambeau hits all of his clubs longer than most golfers despite his irons all being the same length, about the length of a 7-iron.

How far Bryson DeChambeau hits the golf ball with each club in their bag isn't an exact science, despite what he might say, but each club goes tremendously far. That's in part because DeChambeau has optimized the loft for each club in his bag, going with a significantly lower loft on each club. His driver has 5.5 degrees of loft and his 3-wood has 10.5 degrees of loft, which is the driver loft for a lot of players. With Bryson's swing, a different angle of attack and swing speed, he needs stronger lofts to account for this increased spin he puts on the ball with his swing.

We wanted to give you an idea of how far Bryson DeChambeau hits the ball with his driver, irons and wedges.

Remember, these are general numbers that don't account for special late-in-tournament situations where a player may be particularly jacked with adrenaline and hit it farther than normal.

There's also one week per year where PGA Tour players hit the ball outrageously far. At the WGC-Mexico Championship, played in Mexico City at an elevation of 7,500 feet above sea level, the golf ball flies much farther because of the elevation change. The ball goes some 12.5-15 percent longer.

How far Bryson DeChambeau hits each club: Driver, irons, wedges distances