Former Solheim Cup player Emily Pedersen beats male-dominated field on Danish Ecco Tour

Emily Pedersen made a bit of history this week by winning the Bravo Tours Open by Enjoy Resorts on the Ecco Tour.

The former Solheim Cup player took down a male-dominated field to win the 36-hole event, shooting rounds of 66 and 67 to beat Oliver Suhr by a shot at Smørum Golf Club.

Pedersen wasn't the only female player to finish on the medal stand. LPGA player and Ladies European Tour winner Nanna Koerstz Madsen finished tied for third with Rasmus Højgaard, Christopher Sahlström and Niklas Nørgaard Møller.

The tournament turned into a two-person race late in the second round, when Suhr eagled the 16th hole and Pedersen made her only bogey of the tournament on the same hole. Pedersen rallied with a birdie on 17 and a par on 18 to win.

“It shows that all the work I put in is paying off. It’s been a tough few years, so it’s really nice to see that my game is improving and it feels great to win again," said Pedersen, who played on the 2017 European Solheim Cup team, according to the Ladies European Tour.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been in a position where I’ve played for the win. I just had to get used to being a little nervous again, but that’s what we train for."

As is custom in mixed-gender events, the women and men played from separate sets of tees, designed to give the pros similar clubs to use with their approach shots.

There were nine women competing in the field of 82 players, with amateur Marie Lund-Hansen finishing T-23 and Linette Littau Dűr Holmslykke and Nicole Broch Larsen both finishing T-30.