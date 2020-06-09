Tiger Woods’ $20 million yacht Privacy: Pictures, length, features

Page 1 of 7

Back in 2004, Tiger Woods spent $20 million he had lying around to buy a massive yacht he famously named Privacy.

Get it? He wants privacy -- and he did long before he made $1 billion, earned a net worth in the hundreds of millions, had two kids and got divorced. Now, Woods will potentially make Privacy his home base to compete in the rescheduled 2020 RBC Heritage.

Woods' yacht, which is 155 feet long, is every bit worth the $20 million price tag. Privacy has three stories on it, including a main deck, a second level and an observation deck.

Woods had a bedroom and living quarters on Privacy so he can stay on his yacht in lieu of staying at a rented home or hotel when he plays in golf tournaments near the dock. He stayed on Privacy during the 2006 US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club, and he missed the cut in his first tournament back to competition since the death of his father Earl. He stayed on Privacy throughout the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in the Hamptons on Long Island in New York, as well the 2019 PGA Championship, also on Long Island.

Privacy has five bedrooms and can hold 10 people staying on board. There are also four separate cabins for crew members, good enough to hold a crew of nine. There's a jacuzzi for eight, too. There's a bar and a gym on board. Everything features cherry wood appointments. The boat even has an elevator for three.

Woods' boat has the capacity to carry other water vehicles, including multiple jet skis and/or kayaks. There's a decompression space for SCUBA diving.

The pair of 1,800-horsepower engines fuel the boat, which has the capacity to hold 12,000 gallons of fuel. Multiple generators provide electric power for the boat, too.

