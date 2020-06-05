2020 Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
The Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass field is headlined by the likes of James Hahn, Jamie Lovemark, Ted Potter Jr. and Mike Weir.
This is set to be a 148-player field is played out over four days, with this being the first event on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule since the season was suspended after the first round of The Players Championship.
This is a completely new event, made up by the PGA Tour to create a safe environment for players to compete and not needing to wait longer in the summer.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will bring the field to 156. The field does have a number of PGA Tour players who want to compete but did not get in the field at Colonial for the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The field will be playing for a $600,000 purse, with this being the first event since the schedules for the 2020 and 2021 seasons were combined.
2020 Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass field
- Anders Albertson
- Tyson Alexander
- Steven Alker
- Robert Allenby
- Mark Anderson
- Dawson Armstrong
- Jamie Arnold
- Matt Atkins
- Bobby Bai
- Chris Baker
- Mark Baldwin
- Blayne Barber
- Paul Barjon
- Wade Binfield
- Mark Blakefield
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Zach Cabra
- Brian Campbell
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Alex Cejka
- Alex Chiarella
- John Chin
- Brett Coletta
- Erik Compton
- Joshua Creel
- Brandon Crick
- George Cunningham
- Mickey DeMorat
- Roberto Díaz
- Taylor Dickson
- Zecheng Dou
- Kevin Dougherty
- Brett Drewitt
- Nicolas Echavarria
- Harrison Endycott
- Julián Etulain
- Stephen Franken
- Tommy Gainey
- Joey Garber
- Robert Garrigus
- Michael Gligic
- Fabián Gómez
- Andres Gonzales
- Brent Grant
- J.T. Griffin
- Luke Guthrie
- Scott Gutschewski
- James Hahn
- Nick Hardy
- Brandon Harkins
- David Hearn
- Grant Hirschman
- Bo Hoag
- Lee Hodges
- Brad Hopfinger
- Justin Hueber
- Theo Humphrey
- Vince India
- Stephan Jaeger
- Kyle Jones
- Billy Kennerly
- Whee Kim
- Jake Knapp
- David Kocher
- Ben Kohles
- Yuwa Kosaihira
- Rick Lamb
- Derek Lamely
- Scott Langley
- Hank Lebioda
- Steve LeBrun
- Nelson Ledesma
- Rodrigo Lee
- Steve Lewton
- KK Limbhasut
- David Lingmerth
- Luke List
- Jamie Lovemark
- Justin Lower
- Curtis Luck
- Jack Maguire
- Mikel Martinson
- Dan McCarthy
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Daniel Miernicki
- Jason Millard
- Michael Miller
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Grayson Murray
- Jordan Niebrugge
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Sean O'Hair
- John Oda
- Rob Oppenheim
- Taylor Pendrith
- Mito Pereira
- Andy Pope
- Ted Potter Jr.
- Chad Ramey
- Jonathan Randolph
- Seth Reeves
- Kyle Reifers
- Tag Ridings
- Davis Riley
- José de Jesús Rodríguez
- Kevin Roy
- Marcelo Rozo
- Ryan Ruffels
- Sam Saunders
- Charlie Saxon
- Brady Schnell
- Chase Seiffert
- Greyson Sigg
- Shane Smith
- Austin Smotherman
- Jimmy Stanger
- Robert Streb
- Zack Sucher
- Adam Svensson
- Andrew Svoboda
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Michael Thompson
- Braden Thornberry
- Shad Tuten
- Tyrone Van Aswegen
- Dawie van der Walt
- John VanDerLaan
- Sebastián Vázquez
- Kristoffer Ventura
- T.J. Vogel
- Drew Weaver
- Mike Weir
- Vincent Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Tim Wilkinson
- Jared Wolfe
- Dan Woltman
- Chase Wright
- Zach Wright
- Dylan Wu
- Greg Yates
- Zach Zaback
- Will Zalatoris