2020 Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass field is headlined by the likes of James Hahn, Jamie Lovemark, Ted Potter Jr. and Mike Weir.

This is set to be a 148-player field is played out over four days, with this being the first event on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule since the season was suspended after the first round of The Players Championship.

This is a completely new event, made up by the PGA Tour to create a safe environment for players to compete and not needing to wait longer in the summer.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will bring the field to 156. The field does have a number of PGA Tour players who want to compete but did not get in the field at Colonial for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The field will be playing for a $600,000 purse, with this being the first event since the schedules for the 2020 and 2021 seasons were combined.

