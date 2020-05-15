Through his first 25 holes of the 2015 Memorial Tournament, Jason Dufner made four eagles, including back-to-back eagles with a 3 on the par-5 15th, then a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th in Round 2 at Muirfield Village Golf Club. He was close to setting the PGA Tour record for the most eagles in a single, 72-hole stroke-play PGA Tour event.

What's the most eagles made by a player in a PGA Tour event?

The PGA Tour record for most eagles made in a 72-hole event is five, held by:

Derek Lamely, 2011 CareerBuilder Challenge

Keegan Bradley, 2018 RBC Canadian Open

Brandt Snedeker, 2018 RBC Canadian Open

What's the most eagles made by a player in a single PGA Tour round?

The PGA Tour mark of most eagles in a single round is four, which has been accomplished twice in PGA Tour history:

Willie Wood, 1990 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, third round

Scott McCarron, 1995 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, second round

The last player to make three eagles in a round and go on to win the event that week was Will MacKenzie at the 2006 Reno-Tahoe Open.

The last player to make a hole-in-one in a tournament and go on to win is Webb Simpson, who made an ace in the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open before going on to win.