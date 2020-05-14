Brooks Koepka uses a dartboard with a picture of Brandel Chamblee on it for target practice
Golf Culture Suggested Links

Brooks Koepka uses a dartboard with a picture of Brandel Chamblee on it for target practice

05/14/2020 at 7:40 pm
Golf News Net


It's no secret that Brooks Koepka isn't the biggest fan of Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee.

The pair have been engaged in various Twitter beefs over the last year or so, with Chamblee arguing Koepka was in a fellow playing partner's line of sight during a round, Chamblee criticizing Koepk's weight loss for a magazine photo shoot, Chamblee suggesting Koepka couldn't challenge a resurgent Tiger Woods. There's more, but you get it. They're not buddies.

So, there was a moment of humor in the feud of sorts when Koepka took to Instagram to share a photo of himself playing darts.

It just so turned out that Koepka had a custom dartboard with the background being a picture of Brandel Chamblee.

That's pretty funny right there, and it looks like Koepka has some touch on the oche, too. He was pretty close to the bullseye with two of his three darts.

Koepka has continued to show a fun side of himself during the lockdown, from letting his bad quarantine hair cut see the light of day to mashing golf balls left-handed to just being a normal human being.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.