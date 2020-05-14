The 2020 Scottsdale AZ Open purse is set for $130,000, with the winner's share coming in at $20,000 -- different from the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Scottsdale AZ Open field is headed by Joel Dahmen, Kevin Streelman, JJ Spaun, Dylan Wu and many more pros with PGA Tour experience.

The 162-player field is considered one of the biggest out of the major golf tours.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 50 players and ties for the final round of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The purse was originally a guaranteed $125,000, but additional money was paid to cover all 56 players who made the cut.

The event is played this year at Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

2020 Scottsdale AZ Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout