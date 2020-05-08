Michigan’s Treetops Resort offering unlimited golf to frontline workers for very low rates

It's my hope that, if anything, this crisis has taught more people to value and appreciate the very people who have kept our society together: frontline health-care workers, retail workers, public service workers, sanitation workers. The folks that are most likely to be taken for granted and not be paid nearly enough for what they mean.

Hopefully golf can be one of the leading industries to show their appreciation moving forward. Treetops Resort in Gaylord, Mich., is already doing their part.

The northern Michigan resort is offering a tremendous deal for frontline workers, offering unlimited play on their property with the purchase of a nine-hole walking rate from now through May 15. (via 9and10 News)

“We want to share the great game of golf with them and just maybe extend their day on the golf course a little bit,” said Assistant General Manager Kevin McKinley to 9and10 News.

Frontline workers have to call ahead and make a reservation, identifying themselves to get the discount. With the fee, frontline workers can play any of the five courses at the resort.

It would be great to see more places offering these types of discounts and opportunities for frontline workers, all of whom deserve time away from the stress of their daily work and to be able to do something de-stressing with that time.