Awesome Golf offering 14-day free trial of kid-friendly simulator software to FlightScope owners

With all of us spending more time -- if not every waking second -- at home, golf simulators and indoor-golf setups have been in tremendous demand. Suppliers have been unable to keep up with customers clamoring to get their own sim studio.

However, for golfers who already have full-featured FlightScope launch monitors, they may be able to skirt some of that waiting time and get a simulator that will not only work for them but also make golf fun for their kids.

The Awesome Golf simulator was developed by Gavin Hamer in the UK, when he realized the simulator software he was using wasn't fun for his son. Simulator courses are built for adults and juniors who can hit the ball far enough to reach fairways, cover water hazards and fly over trouble. Hamer made Awesome Golf with shorter targets and fewer hazards so kids -- and most amateur golfers -- could enjoy simulator golf courses.

The variety of practice games -- including blowing up targets on floating boats in a tropical cay -- are also great for kids, with targets they'll love to hit as much as the range picker in real life, while delivering all the data points a skilled adult golfer would expect from their simulator.

The company is offering a 14-day free trial of their simulator software, which retails for $600 with a $10 monthly subscription and is fully compatible with full-featured FlightScope units. (The original Mevo isn't supported, but the Mevo+ is.)

The accompanying community app allows golfers compete against other users, as well track scores and data.