Hovland, Scheffler and Spieth (sort of) to compete in pro event at Texas private club

Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler -- and maybe, in a way, Jordan Spieth -- will be among the pros competing in a 72-man field at a Texas private club this week.

The Maridoe Samaritan Fund Invitational will start on April 28 at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas, with the field competing in a 54-hole event. Among other notables playing are PGA Tour pro Harry Higgs, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and former NBA guard Deron Williams.

Here is the full field for the Maridoe Samaritan Fund Invitational, which begins Tuesday at Maridoe GC. Note that Spieth is not in it, as he will likely play as marker because of prior commitments.https://t.co/vyDaZGyeqc pic.twitter.com/BF7M8Q7XJB — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) April 26, 2020

Spieth does have a meeting as part of the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council, so he may take part as a non-competing marker.

Golf Channel was first to report on the event, which is only open to club members. The $250-per-player entry fee will be donated to the club's caddies, who have been out of work during the crisis. The event will have eight flights, with a total of 51 pros and elite amateurs playing in an elite flight for a purse of $27,000. From the tips, Maridoe can play 7,900 yards.

Of course, there will be rules and regulations guiding safety. There won't be bunker rakes or carts. There are no caddies, meaning players will carry or push their own bags. Players can bring only one guest and can only show up 30 minutes before their tee time. The driving range has been turned into a par-3 course to give players time to warm up with their own balls instead of having shared surfaces on the range balls.

Walking scorers will rake bunkers and tabulate live scores, with scorecards photographed instead of turned in.

The 2020 PGA Tour season is set to resume in Texas on June 11, with the Charles Schwab Challenge at nearby Ft. Worth's Colonial Country Club to play host.