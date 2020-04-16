Wisconsin governor Evers clarifies if golf courses can open or must remain closed

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was one of the governors out in front of the current crisis, issuing a stay-at-home order on March 24.

Wisconsin residents were asked to remain at home unless they have to leave to get food, seek medical treatment, get outdoor exercise or go to work at an essential business. All businesses deemed non-essential had to close their physical locations.

In that initial stay-at-home order, Evers banned golf courses from being open to the public, declaring it a non-essential business. However, in his latest order, dated April 16, golf courses are allowed to again open to players on April 24.

The order, which extends the stay-at-home order through May 26, now allows golf courses to open provided that they take certain precautions that have become commonplace throughout the United States where courses remain open.

Golf courses have taken myriad precautions to make playing the game as safe as possible, including using modified cups to prevent touching common surfaces, as well removing shared surfaces like bunker rakes, ball washers and water coolers. Under Evers' order, Wisconsin golf courses will only be allowed to take tee time reservations and payments online or by phone. Clubhouses, pro shops and other non-essential course facilities must remain closed.

Here's the specific language used in the order: "Golf courses: Golf courses may open, with restrictions including scheduling and paying for tee times online or by phone only. Clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed."

This is good news for Wisconsin golfers, who can now get back to playing golf.