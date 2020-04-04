Good things the golf world is doing to respond to the biggest challenge of our lives

The golf world, like so much of the broader world, is responding to the crisis by giving of themselves to do what they can to help people in need.

Some businesses in golf have pivoted at least a portion of their day-to-day business to make personal protective equipment, typically free of charge, for those on the front lines. Pro golfers have donated money, memorabilia or time to help out. Golfers at clubs with caddie programs have been pitching in to help caddies make up for lost wages by donating money to funds specifically for them.

Sometimes ourselves in search of a pick-me-up, we're keeping track of some of the acts of kindness and charity that the golf world is doing to help in a difficult time.

Donating money, gifts or time

Brooks Koepka has donated $100,000 to the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties for relief in his home county in Florida.

Tony Finau has committed to helping 500 vulnerable kids have meals to eat in Utah during the epidemic through the For the Kids nonprofit.

Eight pros, including Rory McIlroy and Jack Nicklaus, have donated memorabilia to raise money for charitable relief.

Billy Horschel has donated his share of The Players Championship purse to help Feeding Northeast Florida, an area food bank, and helped get the unused food from The Players to the food bank.

Max Homa raised $40,000 from fans who pledged money so that Homa, who is notoriously hairy, would shave his legs and arms.

TGA Premier golf is offering free online videos to help young people get an introduction to golf (Video 1 | Video 2). Through its franchises, TGA can also offer free virtual classes to make up for the in-school sessions they typically do.

Augusta National has pledged $2 million to help local coronavirus response in the Augusta area.

Helping fill gaps for lost wages

Larry David and Lloyd Braun (yup, he's real) spearheaded a GoFundMe fund for caddies at Riviera Country Club, surpassing their $100,000 goal.

In a similar act, members at Los Angeles Country Club have raised more than $300,000 for their caddies, now out of work

Pinehurst Resort held an incredible online auction to raise money for furloughed employees and caddies

Making personal protective equipment

Seamus Golf has shut down its day-to-day operations to ramp up mask production for first responders and front-line health-care workers, free of charge.

Rose and Fire is also making masks for first responders, free of charge.

Birth Golf Death, which is founded by a veteran and a nurse, are working to make masks for first responders.

B. Draddy, Zero Restriction and Fairway and Greene, all owned by Billy Draddy, have converted its operation to making masks in Wisconsin.

Stitch Golf has started making masks for frontline health workers, starting April 2 and making more than 4,000 the first day.

Oakley has started mass producing face masks for PPE for frontline health workers, and they've donated 20,000 pieces of protective eyewear they had.

Special merchandise for charity

Linksoul is taking orders for a limited-edition T-shirt, with 100% of sales proceeds going to supporting hourly wage workers and those who have lost work amid the coronavirus pandemic

Waggle is selling a Scramble Against COVID-19 series of T-shirts, with $12 from each shirt sold through April 12 supporting the CDC Emergency Response Fund.