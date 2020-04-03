Missouri governor Parson clarifies if golf courses can remain open or must close

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has been reluctant to take aggressive action to try to get his residents to stay at home, but on April 3, he enacted a stay-at-home order that is in effect from April 6 at 12:01 a.m. through April 24.

Missouri citizens are asked to remain at home unless they have to leave to get food, seek medical treatment, get outdoor exercise or go to work at an essential business. All businesses deemed non-essential, must close their physical locations.

“There comes a time when we have to make major sacrifices in our lives. Many of us make sacrifices each and every day, but now more than ever, we must all make sacrifices,” Parson said in announcing the order.

“This is not about any one individual person. This is about our families, friends, neighbors, and the entire state of Missouri. For the sake of all Missourians, be smart, be responsible, and stay home, Missourians.”

In announcing the stay-at-home order, Governor Parson has allowed golf courses to remain open throughout the duration of the order. Golf courses can also be maintained during this time.

Like many governors' orders, the Missouri stay-at-home order allows residents to leave their homes for outdoor exercise provided proper precautions are taken and social distancing is observed. That's become a new normal at golf courses around the United States that are able to remain open, with modified cups to prevent touching common surfaces, as well removing shared surfaces like bunker rakes, ball washers and water coolers.

Of course, courses could close voluntarily, and they could be ordered closed by a more specific ordinance at a local level.