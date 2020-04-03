Alabama governor Ivey clarifies if golf courses can remain open or must close
Golf Culture

Alabama governor Ivey clarifies if golf courses can remain open or must close

04/03/2020 at 7:32 pm
Golf News Net


Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has been reluctant to take aggressive action to try to get his residents to stay at home, but on April, she enacted a stay-at-home order that is in effect from April 4 at 5 p.m. through April 30.

Alabama citizens are asked to remain at home unless they have to leave to get food, seek medical treatment, get outdoor exercise or go to work at an essential business or perform essential services.

In announcing the stay-at-home order, Governor Ivey has allowed golf courses to remain open throughout the duration of the order.

Specifically, golf courses can remain open if the activity can maintain a 6-foot distance from others and be done with fewer than 10 people. Golf can be played that way.

Like many governors' orders, the Alabama stay-at-home order allows residents to leave their homes for outdoor exercise provided proper precautions are taken and social distancing is observed. That's become a new normal at golf courses around the United States that are able to remain open, with modified cups to prevent touching common surfaces, as well removing shared surfaces like bunker rakes, ball washers and water coolers.

Of course, courses could close voluntarily, and they could be ordered closed by a more specific ordinance at a local level. That has happened in some Alabama jurisdictions.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.