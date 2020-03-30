Augusta National pledges $2 million to help fight coronavirus in Augusta area

Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament are a critical part of the Augusta, Ga. economy. Now, the club is doing its part to help the area during the coronavirus crisis.

The club announced March 30 that it will be donating $2 million to the coronavirus response through partnering with the Community Foundation of the CSRA (Central Savannah River Area).

“It is our hope these gifts will help address the many challenges brought about by the coronavirus throughout the City of Augusta and the greater region,” said Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley in a release. “We believe Augusta National has an important responsibility to support and protect the community who has so generously and consistently supported us for many years.

“We are grateful to the Community Foundation for their continued partnership during this unprecedented time and especially appreciative to the dedicated healthcare providers, first responders and many others working tirelessly to fight the effects of this pandemic. They are truly leading this important charge, and we hope these contributions will inspire others to support their efforts.”

Of the $2 million committed, $1 million will go to Augusta University to expand coronavirus testing in the Augusta area.

The other $1 million will be given to the COVID-19 CSRA Emergency Fund, jointly created by the Community Fund and the United Way of the CSRA to “directly support relief efforts for the most vulnerable populations affected by the Coronavirus pandemic in the community.”