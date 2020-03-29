Pinehurst Resort raising money for furloughed employees with an incredible auction

In an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has issued a stay-at-home order that compels citizens to remain at home unless they work for essential businesses. That has meant the temporary closure of Pinehurst Resort's accommodations, greatly reducing the number of guests who are playing golf at the resort's 10 courses, which can remain open under Cooper's order.

In response to the order, Pinehurst Resort is looking to raise money for the hotel and restaurant employees, as well the caddies, impacted economically by the virus.

Pinehurst is having an online auction, which closes at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on March 30, with incredible, perhaps once-in-a-lifetime experiences involving the resort.

The items range from playing all 10 Pinehurst courses in six days, to foursomes on Pinehurst No. 2 and No. 4. You can rent the nine-hole Cradle course for half of a day. You can play Pinehurst No. 4 with Gil Hanse, who did the redesign which has been lavished with praise. You can work with the brewers at Pinehurst Brewing Company to craft your own beer and take a whole case of it home with you.

Even if you're not able to bid on some of these items, you can still buy one of 1,000 Pinehurst Putter Boy logo balls for $25 and be entered into a drawing to win a one-night, one-round stay at the resort. You can also donate to the fund without bidding or purchasing anything.

On the first night of taking bids and purchases, the resort raised more than $100,000.