The US Open makes a healthy profit the United States Golf Association every year. In fact, the US Open is the only USGA championship that turns a profit. That profit is so large that it actually funds the entire organization for the rest of the year.

How much money does the USGA make from the US Open?

The USGA estimates that the US Open pulls in $165 million in revenue each year, with the championship costing approximately $95 million to run from start to finish, including qualifiers and the $12.5 million purse. That means the US Open makes $70 million in profits for the USGA.

The USGA takes that $70 million in revenue and uses it to fund their other championships and initiatives in golf.

How much does the US Women's Open cost the USGA?

For example, the USGA spends $19 million to conduct the US Women's Open from start to finish, including its qualifiers. That includes the current $5.5 million purse. The event generates $9 million from tickets, spectators, corporate hospitality and help from its corporate partners. All told, the US Women's Open costs the USGA $10.5 million.

The US Senior Women's Open costs $4.7 million, including the $1 million purse. The USGA's amateur events cost $14 million.

The USGA has a 12-year broadcasting rights deal with Fox that averages out to $93 million per year. However, there are other rights deals in place for TV and digital. The USGA made $114 million from broadcasting and multimedia rights in 2019.