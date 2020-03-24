CONTEST! Win a new pair of Sqairz golf shoes

We think everyone could use a little good cheer, and what better way to put a smile on golfers' faces than to give away a pair of Sqairz golf shoes?!

We're working with Sqairz to spread the word about their great new shoes. The squared-off toe allows the shoe to be wider and for your feet to fit comfortably and move naturally throughout the swing. The wider body gives you more traction, while the outsole features six spiked regions and supporting contact lugs in circular patterns around the biggest pressure points of the swing.

We're giving away a pair of Sqairz, in the color of your choice (valued at $250), to the winner of our contest!

How to enter