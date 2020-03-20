Save 30% on all adidas Golf apparel right now
03/20/2020 at 7:02 pm
If you were going to soon be in the market for some spring golf clothes, then you're in luck.

adidas Golf is offering 30 percent off all their apparel right now as part of a broader sale at adidas.com. That includes full-price and already discounted items. Just use the code MARCH30 at checkout to get that extra discount applied.

(DISCLOSURE: Golf News Net participates in an affiliate program with adidas and may earn a percentage of any sales generated from this post. We maintain full editorial control over the content, and adidas had no idea we were posting this.)

There are 573 adidas Golf products live on their site right now, ranging from shoes, to shirts, to pullovers, to pants, to shorts, to skorts, to blouses. You name it, it's available at a 30 percent discount.

I've long been a fan of adidas Golf, particularly for their footwear. These prices are a great deal if you're able to make the purchase.

