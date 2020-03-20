2020 Western Skies Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Western Skies Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Wil Bateman, who won the 54-hole event at Western Skies Golf Club in Gilbert, Ariz.

Bateman beat Jared du Toit and Carson Roberts in a playoff for the title. The Canadian du Toit shot an 11-under 59 in the final round to qualify for the playoff on 19-under 191 total.

Bateman won the $4,500 winner's share of the $25,600 purse.

Western Skies Classic recap notes

The Outlaw Tour is a developmental tour that puts on multi-day events through its Pro Tour. It puts on various events throughout the year, with all of them in Arizona.

From their website, the Outlaw Tour is "Arizona's Developmental Professional Golf Tour."

Purse on the Outlaw Tour, as they are on developmental tours, are based on player entry fees.

There was a cut made after 36 holes to players at 4-under 136 and better. Only the top 18 finishers in the field were paid, even though 33 players made the cut.

2020 Western Skies Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

