2020 Western Skies Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Developmental Tours

2020 Western Skies Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

03/20/2020 at 11:08 am
Golf News Net


The 2020 Western Skies Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Wil Bateman, who won the 54-hole event at Western Skies Golf Club in Gilbert, Ariz.

Bateman beat Jared du Toit and Carson Roberts in a playoff for the title. The Canadian du Toit shot an 11-under 59 in the final round to qualify for the playoff on 19-under 191 total.

Bateman won the $4,500 winner's share of the $25,600 purse.

Western Skies Classic recap notes

The Outlaw Tour is a developmental tour that puts on multi-day events through its Pro Tour. It puts on various events throughout the year, with all of them in Arizona.

From their website, the Outlaw Tour is "Arizona's Developmental Professional Golf Tour."

Purse on the Outlaw Tour, as they are on developmental tours, are based on player entry fees.

There was a cut made after 36 holes to players at 4-under 136 and better. Only the top 18 finishers in the field were paid, even though 33 players made the cut.

2020 Western Skies Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Wil Bateman -19 62 67 62 191 $4,500
T2 Jared du Toit -19 64 68 59 191 $2,350
T2 Carson Roberts -19 63 63 65 191 $2,350
T4 Brandon Harkins -18 65 67 60 192 $1,800
T4 Patrick Flavin -18 70 62 60 192 $1,800
T4 Aaron Crawford -18 67 64 61 192 $1,800
T7 Alistair Docherty -16 65 63 66 194 $1,450
T7 Nick Mason -16 68 60 66 194 $1,450
T9 Eric Hallberg -15 69 64 62 195 $1,150
T9 Derek Bayley -15 64 67 64 195 $1,150
T9 John Greco -15 60 70 65 195 $1,150
T9 Andrew Funk -15 63 68 64 195 $1,150
T9 Noah Hofman (a) -15 65 65 65 195 $0
T14 George Markham -12 67 66 65 198 $925
T14 Andrew Whalen -12 67 65 66 198 $925
T16 AJ Armstrong -11 66 69 64 199 $550
T16 Calum Hill -11 64 69 66 199 $550
T16 Ryan Wallen -11 66 63 70 199 $550
T19 Joey Savoie -10 70 66 64 200 $0
T19 Dylan Healey -10 66 70 64 200 $0
T19 Charlie Duensing -10 66 67 67 200 $0
22 Daniel Hudson -9 66 69 66 201 $0
23 Stuart Macdonald -8 71 62 69 202 $0
T24 Zander Winston -7 68 67 68 203 $0
T24 Alex Trevino -7 68 68 67 203 $0
T26 Sam Triplett -6 65 71 68 204 $0
T26 Thomas Lehman -6 67 69 68 204 $0
T26 Mitchel Carlson -6 64 70 70 204 $0
29 Jake Staiano -5 67 69 69 205 $0
30 Steven Cabanday -3 67 68 72 207 $0
31 Alex Lee -2 69 67 72 208 $0
32 Judson Choate -1 69 65 75 209 $0
33 Tyler Saunders 1 66 69 76 211 $0
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.