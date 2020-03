Sqairz golf shoes were born one day from a designer who was hitting balls at the range in square-toed dress shoes.

Ryan Ballengee reviews the new kicks. They're comfortable, with room for your foot to move naturally. They are stable, with traction focused on the biggest pressure points in the swing. They look great, too!

