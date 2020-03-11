2020 The Players Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC Sports

The 2020 Players Championship continues the PGA Tour's Florida Swing with their Gold Standard at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The Players Championship TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and NBC airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes. NBC airs the final two rounds on the tournament, with all four rounds at the home of the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy is defending champion, as a world-class field including Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed, who all seek the biggest win on the PGA Tour schedule.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round.

On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be six hours from 1-7 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel does not have coverage, but NBC picks up at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 The Players Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 The Players Championship TV times and schedule.

2020 The Players Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern