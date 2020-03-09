2020 Hoag Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Hoag Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Ernie Els, who earned his first-ever PGA Tour Champions title with a two-shot win at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif.
Els won the 54-hole event with a 16-under 197 total, defeating Glen Day, Robert Karlsson and Fred Couples.
Scott McCarron finished alone in fifth place in the 78-player event, just a shot out of joint second place.
Jay Haas pulled out a sixth-place finish that proved a bit of a surprise.
Els won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.
Hoag Classic recap notes
Els had almost won the season opener in Hawaii, falling in a playoff at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
The PGA Tour Champions schedule takes a pause of three weeks before the Rapiscan Systems Classic at Fallen Oak in Biloxi, Miss.
2020 Hoag Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Ernie Els
|-16
|66
|64
|67
|197
|$270,000
|T2
|Glen Day
|-14
|70
|65
|64
|199
|$132,000
|T2
|Fred Couples
|-14
|67
|66
|66
|199
|$132,000
|T2
|Robert Karlsson
|-14
|68
|65
|66
|199
|$132,000
|5
|Scott McCarron
|-13
|63
|68
|69
|200
|$86,400
|6
|Jay Haas
|-12
|67
|67
|67
|201
|$72,000
|T7
|Kevin Sutherland
|-11
|69
|68
|65
|202
|$61,200
|T7
|David Morland IV
|-11
|61
|70
|71
|202
|$61,200
|9
|Scott Dunlap
|-10
|67
|72
|64
|203
|$50,400
|T10
|Steve Flesch
|-9
|66
|72
|66
|204
|$43,200
|T10
|David McKenzie
|-9
|68
|68
|68
|204
|$43,200
|T10
|Ken Duke
|-9
|63
|69
|72
|204
|$43,200
|T13
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|-8
|66
|68
|71
|205
|$35,100
|T13
|Chris DiMarco
|-8
|66
|67
|72
|205
|$35,100
|T15
|Kenny Perry
|-7
|68
|71
|67
|206
|$30,600
|T15
|Jesper Parnevik
|-7
|68
|70
|68
|206
|$30,600
|T15
|Kirk Triplett
|-7
|70
|65
|71
|206
|$30,600
|T18
|Darren Clarke
|-6
|71
|69
|67
|207
|$23,190
|T18
|Bob Estes
|-6
|71
|69
|67
|207
|$23,190
|T18
|Paul Broadhurst
|-6
|70
|70
|67
|207
|$23,190
|T18
|Tim Herron
|-6
|69
|70
|68
|207
|$23,190
|T18
|John Huston
|-6
|68
|69
|70
|207
|$23,190
|T18
|Ken Tanigawa
|-6
|66
|66
|75
|207
|$23,190
|T24
|Scott Parel
|-5
|70
|70
|68
|208
|$16,457
|T24
|Michael Allen
|-5
|70
|72
|66
|208
|$16,457
|T24
|Tommy Armour III
|-5
|72
|67
|69
|208
|$16,457
|T24
|Doug Barron
|-5
|71
|68
|69
|208
|$16,457
|T24
|Woody Austin
|-5
|67
|71
|70
|208
|$16,457
|T24
|Billy Mayfair
|-5
|66
|71
|71
|208
|$16,457
|T24
|Gene Sauers
|-5
|70
|65
|73
|208
|$16,457
|T31
|Bernhard Langer
|-4
|70
|71
|68
|209
|$12,420
|T31
|Shaun Micheel
|-4
|71
|70
|68
|209
|$12,420
|T31
|Brett Quigley
|-4
|72
|68
|69
|209
|$12,420
|T31
|Loren Roberts
|-4
|72
|70
|67
|209
|$12,420
|T31
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|-4
|70
|69
|70
|209
|$12,420
|T36
|Stephen Ames
|-3
|70
|71
|69
|210
|$9,566
|T36
|Fred Funk
|-3
|68
|73
|69
|210
|$9,566
|T36
|Marco Dawson
|-3
|68
|72
|70
|210
|$9,566
|T36
|Stephen Leaney
|-3
|71
|68
|71
|210
|$9,566
|T36
|Retief Goosen
|-3
|71
|67
|72
|210
|$9,566
|T36
|Russ Cochran
|-3
|70
|74
|66
|210
|$9,566
|T36
|David Toms
|-3
|65
|69
|76
|210
|$9,566
|T43
|Jerry Kelly
|-2
|73
|68
|70
|211
|$7,560
|T43
|Cliff Kresge
|-2
|70
|70
|71
|211
|$7,560
|T43
|Kent Jones
|-2
|69
|73
|69
|211
|$7,560
|T43
|Corey Pavin
|-2
|70
|73
|68
|211
|$7,560
|47
|Billy Andrade
|-1
|74
|71
|67
|212
|$6,660
|T48
|Kevin Baker
|E
|70
|72
|71
|213
|$5,760
|T48
|Lee Janzen
|E
|70
|73
|70
|213
|$5,760
|T48
|Tim Petrovic
|E
|72
|71
|70
|213
|$5,760
|T48
|Rocco Mediate
|E
|70
|76
|67
|213
|$5,760
|T52
|Tom Pernice Jr
|1
|74
|67
|73
|214
|$4,356
|T52
|Olin Browne
|1
|73
|70
|71
|214
|$4,356
|T52
|Jeff Maggert
|1
|73
|70
|71
|214
|$4,356
|T52
|Thongchai Jaidee
|1
|72
|73
|69
|214
|$4,356
|T52
|Joe Durant
|1
|72
|75
|67
|214
|$4,356
|T57
|Brandt Jobe
|2
|70
|71
|74
|215
|$3,600
|T57
|Larry Mize
|2
|69
|73
|73
|215
|$3,600
|T57
|Angel Cabrera
|2
|73
|72
|70
|215
|$3,600
|T60
|David Frost
|3
|73
|69
|74
|216
|$2,970
|T60
|Rod Pampling
|3
|71
|72
|73
|216
|$2,970
|T60
|Tom Lehman
|3
|73
|72
|71
|216
|$2,970
|T60
|Paul Goydos
|3
|72
|74
|70
|216
|$2,970
|T64
|John Daly
|4
|71
|72
|74
|217
|$2,250
|T64
|Duffy Waldorf
|4
|76
|69
|72
|217
|$2,250
|T64
|Scott Verplank
|4
|73
|73
|71
|217
|$2,250
|T64
|Mark Calcavecchia
|4
|76
|71
|70
|217
|$2,250
|T68
|Robin Byrd
|5
|70
|72
|76
|218
|$1,692
|T68
|Wes Short Jr.
|5
|72
|71
|75
|218
|$1,692
|T68
|Jeff Sluman
|5
|73
|74
|71
|218
|$1,692
|T71
|Andrew Raitt
|6
|70
|74
|75
|219
|$1,323
|T71
|John Cook
|6
|71
|75
|73
|219
|$1,323
|T71
|Steve Pate
|6
|74
|74
|71
|219
|$1,323
|T71
|Tommy Tolles
|6
|74
|76
|69
|219
|$1,323
|75
|Mark O'Meara
|7
|73
|78
|69
|220
|$1,116
|76
|Tom Byrum
|8
|74
|74
|73
|221
|$1,044
|77
|Tom Kite
|11
|72
|77
|75
|224
|$972
|78
|Hale Irwin
|19
|79
|72
|81
|232
|$900