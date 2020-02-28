2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Education City Golf Club in Doha, Qatar.

The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field is headlined by Martin Kaymer, Justin Harding and Jorge Campillo.

This is a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this being the conclusion of the Desert Swing.

Justin Harding is the defending champion of this event, and he'll look to regain some of the form that has left his spring run last year.

We do have Monday qualifiers for this event. There's also an spot left open for the winner of the Oman Open, should they choose to play. There are also five spots open for other players.

The field will be playing for a $1.75 million purse, but none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field

Saleh Al Kaabi

Shergo Al Kurdi

Ali Al-Shahrani

Maverick Antcliff

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Nino Bertasio

Alexander Björk

Richard Bland

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Dean Burmester

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

S.S.P. Chawrasia

Ashley Chesters

Jinho Choi

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Thomas Detry

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Oliver Farr

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross Fisher

Oliver Fisher

Grant Forrest

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Joachim B. Hansen

Peter Hanson

Justin Harding

Grégory Havret

Benjamin Hebert

Sebastian Heisele

Scott Hend

Calum Hill

Rasmus Højgaard

Nicolai Højgaard

David Horsey

Sam Horsfield

David Howell

Raphaël Jacquelin

Scott Jamieson

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Martin Kaymer

Mathiam Keyser

Maximilian Kieffer

Sihwan Kim

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Mikko Korhonen

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Paul Lawrie

Min Woo Lee

Taehee Lee

Niklas Lemke

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mcevoy

Jake Mcleod

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Kyongjun Moon

James Morrison

Wilco Nienaber

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Thomas Pieters

Carlos Pigem

Benjamin Poke

Haydn Porteous

Garrick Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Aaron Rai

Richie Ramsay

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Robert Rock

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Matthias Schwab

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Jack Singh Brar

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Yassine Touhami

Sami Valimaki

Darius Van Driel

Johannes Veerman

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Michael Young

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field

There are no top 50 players in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field this year.