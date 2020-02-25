Future golf major dates and venues for the Masters, U.S. Open, British Open & PGA Championship?

The group of known future golf major championship sites is a stunning collection of venues. Golf's majors as recognized by both the PGA Tour and LPGA are held around the same time each year (except during Olympic years), though not on the exact same dates.

Three of the four major championships in men's golf, as well three of five in women's golf, are held at different venues each year.

While we've shared future venues for the U.S. Open, British Open and PGA Championship, we haven't put them together in a way so that you can see both the future venues and future dates for the four men's golf major championships and the five women's golf major championships.

Future golf major championship dates, sites

Masters Tournament future dates

2018 Masters: April 5-8

2019 Masters: April 11-14

2020 Masters: April 9-12

2021 Masters: April 8-11

2022 Masters: April 7-10

2023 Masters: April 6-9

U.S. Open future sites and dates

2018 U.S. Open: June 14-17, Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, N.Y.

2019 U.S. Open: June 13-16, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

2020 U.S. Open: June 18-21, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y.

2021 U.S. Open: June 17-20, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego, Calif.

2022 U.S. Open: June 16-19, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

2023 U.S. Open: June 15-18, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, Calif.

2024 U.S. Open: June 13-16, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Village of Pinehurst, N.C.

2025 U.S. Open: June 12-15, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.

2026 U.S. Open: June 18-21, Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, N.Y.

2027 U.S. Open: June 17-20, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

British Open Championship future dates and sites

2018 British Open Championship: July 19-22, Carnoustie Golf Links, Carnoustie, Scotland

2019 British Open Championship: July 18-21, Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland

2020 British Open Championship: July 16-19, Royal St George's Golf Club, Kent, England

2021 British Open Championship: July 15-18, The Old Course at St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland

2022 British Open Championship: July 14-17, Royal Liverpool, Liverpool, England

2023 British Open Championship: July 20-23, Royal Troon, Troon, Scotland

PGA Championship future dates and sites

2018 PGA Championship: August 9-12, Bellerive Golf Club, Town and Country, Mizz.

2019 PGA Championship: May 16-19, Bethpage State Park (Black Course), Farmingdale, N.Y.

2020 PGA Championship: May 14-17, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, Calif.

2021 PGA Championship: May 20-23, Kiawah Island Resort (Ocean Course), Kiawah Island, S.C.

U.S. Women's Open future dates and sites

2018 U.S. Women's Open: May 31 - June 3, Shoal Creek Golf Club, Shoal Creek, Ala.

2019 U.S. Women's Open: May 30 - June 2, Country Club of Charleston, Charleston S.C.

2020 U.S. Women's Open: June 4-7, Champions Golf Club, Houston, Texas

2021 U.S. Women's Open: June 3-6, The Olympic Club, San Francisco, Calif.

ANA Inspiration future dates

2018 ANA Inspiration: March 29 - April 1

2019 ANA Inspiration: April 4-7

2020 ANA Inspiration: April 2-5

KPMG Women's PGA Championship future dates and sites

2018 KPMG Women's PGA Championship: June 28 - July 1, Kemper Lakes Golf Club, Long Grove, Ill.

2019 KPMG Women's PGA Championship: June 20-23, Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minn.

2020 KPMG Women's PGA Championship: June 25-28, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Penn.

Ricoh Women's British Open future dates and sites