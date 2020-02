2020 WGC-Mexico Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Patrick Reed, who picked up his first win of 2020 with a one-shot victory at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, Mexico.

Reed defeated Bryson DeChambeau by a shot on 18-under 266, making a bogey on the final hole with a two-shot lead to lock up his second World Golf Championships victory. His first was when this tournament was played at Trump National Doral in 2014.

DeChambeau made a three-putt bogey on the par-3 17th, while Reed birdied the 16th and 17th holes to give himself a two-shot cushion going into the 72nd hole.

Jon Rahm and Erik van Rooyen finished joint third place, with each player finishing at 15-under total. Rory McIlroy was solo fifth at 14 under par.

Reed won the $1,820,000 winner's share of the $10,500,000 purse.

WGC-Mexico Championship recap notes

Patrick Reed earned 70 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, catapulting him to No. 8 in the world ranking, up from 14th.

Justin Thomas is now 50-50 in his young PGA Tour career in closing out 54-hole leads, as a final-round 73 left him in a tie for sixth place.

Jon Rahm jumped over Brooks Koepka for the second spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The PGA Tour has just one event next week, moving into its Florida Swing in March with The Honda Classic at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

2020 WGC-Mexico Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

