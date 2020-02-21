Which golfer has the most career LPGA Tour wins?

In professional golf, the LPGA tour all-time wins list is a who's who of the best golfers ever to play the game. Just to get into the top 10 of the list of most career LPGA Tour wins, a player needs 41 LPGA Tour titles, a staggering figure.

The woman with the most career LPGA Tour wins, Kathy Whitworth, has 88 LPGA Tour-recognized wins.

Mickey Wright is second best on the list with 82 titles, including 13 majors. Wright is recognized as the greatest player in LPGA history, in large part thanks to her incredible golf swing and power game.

Annika Sorenstam retired third on the list at 72 wins and 10 major titles. Sorenstam's nearest peer was Karrie Webb, who amassed 41 wins.

In total, 17 players have amassed 30 or more wins in their LPGA Tour careers.

In LPGA history, 27 players have won at least 20 LPGA Tour titles, with the most recent being Inbee Park, who won her 20th LPGA title in taking the 2020 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open in February 2020.

Golfers with most career LPGA Tour wins