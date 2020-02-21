PGA Tour player average distances: Driver, irons, wedges through the bag

The average PGA Tour player doesn't hit their driver as far as Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau or Cameron Champ. However, they still hit the ball farther than most of you, even the shortest knockers, including the guys who struggle to drive the ball 270 yards.

How far PGA Tour players hit the golf ball with each club in their bag isn't an exact science, however. Every player is different, with a different swing, a different angle of attack, different swing speeds and more. Every situation -- off the tee, from the fairway or rough -- is different. So, we wanted to give you an idea of how far is far and how short is short among PGA Tour players.

We'll take you through the bag to show you PGA Tour players' average distances with their driver, irons and wedges.

Remember, these are general numbers that don't account for special late-in-tournament situations where a player may be particularly jacked with adrenaline and hit it farther than normal.

There's also one week per year where PGA Tour players hit the ball outrageously far. At the WGC-Mexico Championship, played in Mexico City at an elevation of 7,500 feet above sea level, the golf ball flies much farther because of the elevation change. The ball goes some 12.5-15 percent longer.

PGA Tour player average distances: Driver, irons, wedges