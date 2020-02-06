How much does it cost to play in AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am entry fee isn't cheap. You're going to plunk down a pretty penny to compete alongside the PGA Tour's best at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

Back in 2011, Forbes reported it costs $25,000 to play in the pro-am. In the years since, that price has surely increased. That entry fee is dramatically higher than playing in other PGA Tour pro-ams, often by a factor of five or six.

However, playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am isn't as simple as plunking down the entry fee and getting a pro partner for three incredible days of golf. There's an invitation component, compared to many PGA Tour pro-ams where the field is open to most anyone for a number of spots.

In fact, there's a waiting list to get the call to play in what was originally called the Crosby Clambake, when Bing Crosby invited many of his friends to California to play in a pro-am event. While there are 156 spots available, they fill up quickly with celebrities and business luminaries who want to be part of the thrilling experience. Once most players get a spot, they're reluctant to give it up to someone else.

It's way easier and less expensive to get into a PGA Tour pro-am for other events.

For example, it costs $7,700 to play in the Wednesday pro-am at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines near San Diego. However, the tournament also has a Monday pro-am featuring up-and-coming PGA Tour players, which you can get into for $3,850 -- a fairly reasonable fee for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.