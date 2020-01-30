How much does it cost to play golf at Streamsong?

Streamsong Resort sits just a bit outside of Tampa, Fla., and it sits on a reclaimed quarry which has been transformed into a remarkable destination with three courses -- Red, Blue and Black -- as well other outdoor sports that make it a must-visit for golf and outdoors fans.

If you're thinking about taking a trip to Streamsong to play some golf, then you're probably wondering how much it costs. Turns out, it's affordable by most measures.

Streamsong, like most modern destination golf resorts, is open to the public, even those golfers who choose not to stay at the on-property hotel. However, if you do choose to stay at the hotel, you'll get a nice discount on your green fees, which are the same for all three courses. The fees also vary depending on the time of year you visit and play.

In Florida, the hottest summer months are when green fees are the lowest, running at $89 for a resort guest and $125 for the public from Memorial Day through the end of September.

The peak rates are from January 1 through March 30, with the resort guest paying $245 per round and the public golfer paying $285 per round.

The replay rate is 50 percent off the rack rate.

You can rent a cart with a forecaddie for each round. However, carts are only available from April 15 - Dec. 31, after 11 a.m. The courses are walking only year-round. Walking caddies are available for $90 per round per player, plus gratuity. A forecaddie is another $25-$40 per player per round.

Hotel rates vary based on time of year, occupancy and the type of room you want. The rates are not cheap in peak season, at $450 per room per night. The rate drops during the hot months of the summer down to $205 per night.