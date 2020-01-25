Ranking PGA Tour tournament purses from biggest to smallest for 2019-2020
PGA Tour

Ranking PGA Tour tournament purses from biggest to smallest for 2019-2020

01/25/2020 at 9:40 am
Golf News Net


The PGA Tour has 50 official tournaments on its 2019-2020 schedule, with prize money totaling $430,050,000. There's a lot of money on the line from the beginning of the season in September to the end of the season with the culmination of the FedEx Cup playoffs at the Tour Championship in August.

However, not every tournament has the same purse. In fact, purses in PGA Tour events range from $3 million to $15 million in 2019-20. The smallest purse belongs to the Puerto Rico Open, played opposite the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March, as well the Bermuda Championship and Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. The largest purse belongs to The Players Championship, which now boasts a $15 million purse.

The U.S. Open, which saw its purse increased from $10 million in 2016 to $12 million in 2017 and remains there in 2020. It has the largest purse of the four major championships.

There are purses of every size in between. The four World Golf Championships events have the same purse of $10.5 million, except the WGC-HSBC Champions at $10.25 million. However, the WGCs pay the winner 17 percent of the purse compared to the normal 18 percent.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational and Jack Nicklaus' the Memorial Tournament share the same distinction of the next-best class of purses at $9.3 million.

The three FedEx Cup playoff events have the same purse of $9.5 million.

With the Tour Championship now representing the final event for the FedEx Cup schedule and having no purse of its own, it technically has a payout of $46 million for the 30 qualifying players.

Only five tournaments have a first-place payout of less than $1 million.

Take a look at the full list of PGA Tour purses from largest to smallest.

2020 PGA Tour purses, ranked from biggest to smallest

Click header to sort

DATE TOURNEY PURSE 1st PLACE
Aug 25 Tour Championship $46,000,000 $15,000,000
Mar 15 The Players Championship $15,000,000 $2,700,000
Jun 16 U.S. Open $12,500,000 $2,250,000
Apr 12 Masters Tournament $11,500,000 $2,070,000
May 17 PGA Championship $11,000,000 $1,980,000
Jul 19 The Open Championship $10,750,000 $1,935,000
Feb 23 WGC-Mexico Championship $10,500,000 $1,785,000
Jul 5 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational $10,500,000 $1,785,000
Nov 3 WGC-HSBC Champions $10,250,000 $1,745,000
Mar 29 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play $10,250,000 $1,745,000
Oct 20 The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges $9,750,000 $1,750,000
Oct 27 Zozo Championship $9,750,000 $1,750,000
Aug 16 The Northern Trust $9,500,000 $1,710,000
Aug 23 BMW Championship $9,500,000 $1,710,000
Mar 8 Arnold Palmer Invitational $9,300,000 $1,674,000
Jun 7 the Memorial Tournament $9,300,000 $1,674,000
Feb 16 The Genesis Invitational $9,300,000 $1,674,000
May 05 Wells Fargo Championship $7,900,000 $1,422,000
May 12 AT&T Byron Nelson $7,900,000 $1,422,000
Jun 14 RBC Canadian Open $7,800,000 $1,404,000
Apr 5 Valero Texas Open $7,700,000 $1,386,000
Feb 10 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro $7,600,000 $1,368,000
Sept 15 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier $7,500,000 $1,350,000
May 24 Charles Schwab Challenge $7,500,000 $1,350,000
May 31 Rocket Mortgage Classic $7,500,000 $1,350,000
Jan 26 Farmers Insurance Open $7,500,000 $1,350,000
Oct 13 Houston Open $7,500,000 $1,350,000
Apr 28 Zurich Classic of New Orleans $7,300,000 $1,314,000
Feb 2 Waste Management Phoenix Open $7,300,000 $1,314,000
Nov 17 Mayakoba Golf Classic $7,200,000 $1,296,000
Jun 23 Travelers Championship $7,200,000 $1,296,000
Apr 19 RBC Heritage $7,100,000 $1,278,000
Oct 14 CIMB Classic $7,000,000 $1,260,000
Nov 04 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open $7,000,000 $1,260,000
Mar 1 The Honda Classic $7,000,000 $1,260,000
Mar 22 Valspar Championship $6,900,000 $1,242,000
Jan 5 Sentry Tournament of Champions $6,700,000 $1,340,000
Jan 19 The American Express $6,700,000 $1,206,000
Oct 07 Safeway Open $6,600,000 $1,188,000
Nov 24 The RSM Classic $6,600,000 $1,188,000
Jan 12 Sony Open in Hawaii $6,600,000 $1,188,000
Jul 26 3M Open $6,600,000 $1,188,000
Sept 22 Sanderson Farms Championship $6,600,000 $1,188,000
Aug 9 Wyndham Championship $6,400,000 $1,116,000
Jul 12 John Deere Classic $6,200,000 $1,116,000
Jul 19 Barbasol Championship $3,500,000 $630,000
Jul 5 Barracuda Championship $3,500,000 $630,000
Feb 23 Puerto Rico Open $3,000,000 $540,000
Mar 29 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship $3,000,000 $540,000
Nov 3 Bermuda Championship $3,000,000 $540,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such. We also occasionally include links to products and services from which we could make a small percentage of a sale through affiliate programs.