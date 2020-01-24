2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
LPGA Tour

2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

01/24/2020 at 3:49 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions final leaderboard is headed by winner Gaby Lopez, who won her second LPGA title in a marathon playoff at Tranquilo Golf Club in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Lopez, Nasa Hataoka and Inbee Park went to a playoff after 72 holes on 13-under 271.

However, Park was eliminated early in the playoff, leaving Lopez and Hataoka to play the par-3 18th again and again until Sunday play was called to darkness.

During the Monday resumption, Lopez made a 30-footer for birdie 2 on the seventh playoff hole to lock up the win.

Lopez won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,200,000 purse.

Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions recap notes

The sudden-death playoff was played on the same hole, the par-3 18th, every time.

In the concurrent celebrity competition, John Smoltz beat Mardy Fish to defend his title and win $100,000 from the separate $500,000 purse. The celebrity competition was played under modified Stableford scoring.

There were only 26 players in this field, limited to players who had won on the LPGA Tour in the last two seasons.

MJ Hur and Brooke Henderson finished tied for fourth place, a shot out of the playoff.

2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Gaby Lopez -13 65 69 71 66 271 $180,000
T2 Nasa Hataoka -13 66 69 68 68 271 $127,649
T2 Inbee Park -13 65 68 67 71 271 $127,649
T4 Mi Jung Hur -12 69 70 70 63 272 $74,933
T4 Brooke M. Henderson -12 67 66 72 67 272 $74,933
6 Annie Park -11 68 73 68 64 273 $54,681
T7 Lexi Thompson -10 66 71 69 68 274 $42,935
T7 Sei Young Kim -10 66 69 67 72 274 $42,935
9 Celine Boutier -9 66 69 69 71 275 $36,049
10 Nelly Korda -8 73 67 69 67 276 $32,808
11 Moriya Jutanugarn -7 68 71 73 65 277 $30,377
T12 Cydney Clanton -6 69 69 69 71 278 $26,624
T12 Angela Stanford -6 65 72 70 71 278 $26,624
T12 Danielle Kang -6 63 73 71 71 278 $26,624
T15 Amy Yang -5 68 69 76 66 279 $22,844
T15 Jessica Korda -5 70 68 71 70 279 $22,844
17 Jasmine Suwannapura -4 68 73 69 70 280 $21,062
T18 Brittany Lincicome -3 71 72 70 68 281 $19,685
T18 Georgia Hall -3 70 71 71 69 281 $19,685
20 Cheyenne Knight -2 68 70 74 70 282 $18,632
21 Marina Alex -1 66 81 68 68 283 $17,984
22 Pernilla Lindberg E 70 73 73 68 284 $17,336
23 Bronte Law 2 69 73 72 72 286 $16,688
T24 Eun-Hee Ji 3 74 67 76 70 287 $15,756
T24 In Gee Chun 3 71 71 73 72 287 $15,756
26 Ariya Jutanugarn 8 75 76 73 68 292 $14,906

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such. We also occasionally include links to products and services from which we could make a small percentage of a sale through affiliate programs.