2020 Omega Dubai Desert Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Omega Dubai Desert Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Omega Dubai Desert Classic field is headlined by Tommy Fleetwood, Bryson DeChambeau and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

This is a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this being the second event of the Desert Swing on the European Tour. The United Arab Emirates hosts in Abu Dhabi, then in Dubai.

There are other events in the Middle East throughout the season, including back in Dubai to end the season.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event. However, eight spots in the field are held open: seven for exemptions and one for the winner of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The field will be playing for a $3.25 million purse, with many of the top players receiving appearance fees to compete.

2020 Omega Dubai Desert Classic field

Othman Almulla

Adri Arnaus

Nino Bertasio

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Steven Brown

Dean Burmester

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Ashley Chesters

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Bryson Dechambeau

Thomas Detry

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Sergio Garcia

Daniel Gaunt

Gavin Green

Joachim B. Hansen

Justin Harding

Padraig Harrington

Benjamin Hebert

Scott Hend

Lucas Herbert

Joshua Hill

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Sam Horsfield

Viktor Hovland

Shugo Imahira

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Miguel Ángel Jiménez

Andrew Johnston

Robert Karlsson

Masahiro Kawamura

Martin Kaymer

Mathiam Keyser

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Kurt Kitayama

Søren Kjeldsen

Harry Konig

Mikko Korhonen

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Paul Lawrie

Taehee Lee

Alexander Levy

Tom Lewis

Haotong Li

David Lipsky

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Ahmed Marjan

Graeme Mcdowell

Richard Mcevoy

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Niklas Norgaard Møller

Shaun Norris

Louis Oosthuizen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Benjamin Poke

Ian Poulter

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Aaron Rai

Richie Ramsay

Robert Rock

Kalle Samooja

Jayden Trey Schaper

Matthias Schwab

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Jack Singh Brar

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Henrik Stenson

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Andy Sullivan

Erik Van Rooyen

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Romain Wattel

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2020 Omega Dubai Desert Classic field