2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds have been released for the week at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The betting favorite this week is Tommy Fleetwood, with the two-time, back-to-back champion at 9-to-1 (+900) to start the week.
Patrick Cantlay and Brooks Koepka each come in at 10-to-1.
Louis Oosthuizen is 13-to-1 coming off a second-place finish to Branden Grace in his title defense at the South African Open last week.
2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship expert picks and bets
This tournament is the first of the year in the European Tour's Rolex Series, and it marks the return of Brooks Koepka to competitive golf. He re-aggravated his knee injury in October at the CJ Cup and had to do his rehab all over again.
Meanwhile, most of the European Tour regulars in the Desert Swing are part of this event, including Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry.
Win bets
Tommy Fleetwood: Back-to-back winner here in 2017 and 2018, Fleetwood slid off a little bit last year.
Shane Lowry: Lowry almost picked up the Hong Kong Open last week, and he's the defending champion here. There's some pressure on him this year to prove his major wasn't a fluke.
Viktor Hovland: This feels like an event Hovland can win. He came back to earth a little in the fall, but he should thrive in this environment.
2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds
- Tommy Fleetwood: +900
- Patrick Cantlay: +1000
- Brooks Koepka: +1000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +1300
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +1700
- Shane Lowry: +2100
- Bryson DeChambeau: +2200
- Branden Grace: +2900
- Thomas Pieters: +3000
- Bernd Wiesberger: +3300
- Robert MacIntyre: +3400
- Danny Willett: +3400
- Viktor Hovland: +3500
- Sergio Garcia: +4000
- Matthias Schwab: +4600
- Joost Luiten: +4600
- Tom Lewis: +4600
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +4600
- Erik Van Rooyen: +4800
- Martin Kaymer: +5000
- Thomas Detry: +5000
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera: +5100
- Matt Wallace: +5100
- Paul Waring: +6200
- Victor Perez: +6800
- Marcus Kinhult: +6800
- Lee Westwood: +6800
- Ian Poulter: +7200
- Charl Schwartzel: +8200
- Pablo Larrazabal: +8200
- Haotong Li: +8200
- Andy Sullivan: +8200
- Kurt Kitayama: +8200
- George Coetzee: +9300
- Eddie Pepperell: +9800
- Wade Ormsby: +9800
- Adri Arnaus: +9800
- Benjamin Hebert: +10200
- Andrew Johnston: +10200
- Jordan Smith: +10200
- Jason Scrivener: +10200
- Guido Migliozzi: +10200
- Romain Langasque: +11300
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +12800
- Richard Sterne: +12800
- Jorge Campillo: +12800
- Gavin Green: +12800
- Ross Fisher: +12800
- Ryan Fox: +12800
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +12800
- Andrea Pavan: +12800
- Justin Harding: +14100
- Mikko Korhonen: +15500
- Joachim B Hansen: +15500
- Nicolas Colsaerts: +15500
- Aaron Rai: +15500
- Rasmus HOJGAARD: +15500
- Zander Lombard: +15500
- Kalle Samooja: +15500
- Brandon Stone: +15500
- Shubhankar Sharma: +15500
- Renato Paratore: +17800
- Victor Dubuisson: +17800
- Alexander Levy: +17800
- Richie Ramsay: +17800
- Fabrizio Zanotti: +17800
- Matthew Southgate: +20400
- Shaun Norris: +20400
- Jeunghun Wang: +20400
- Chris Paisley: +20400
- David Lipsky: +20400
- Sam Horsfield: +20400
- Scott Jamieson: +20400
- Alexander BJORK: +20400
- Dean Burmester: +20400
- Jamie Donaldson: +23000
- Haydn Porteous: +25600
- Ashley Chesters: +25600
- Joakim Lagergren: +25600
- Soren Kjeldsen: +25600
- Padraig Harrington: +25600
- Ashun Wu: +25600
- Maximilian Kieffer: +25600
- Robert Rock: +25600
- Lucas Herbert: +25600
- David Horsey: +25600
- Nino Bertasio: +25600
- Tapio Pulkkanen: +25600
- Nacho Elvira: +25600
- Marcus Armitage: +25600
- Callum Shinkwin: +25600
- Jack Singh Brar: +30900
- Thomas Aiken: +30900
- Jeff Winther: +30900
- Richard Bland: +30900
- Scott Hend: +30900
- Adrian Otaegui: +30900
- Grant Forrest: +30900
- Masahiro Kawamura: +30900
- Steven Brown: +30900
- Matthieu Pavon: +30900
- Sean Crocker: +30900
- Sebastian Soderberg: +30900
- Alvaro Quiros: +30900
- Julien Guerrier: +30900
- Edoardo Molinari: +30900
- Oliver Fisher: +30900
- James Morrison: +30900
- Francesco Laporta: +30900
- Sebastian Heisele: +30900
- Lorenzo Gagli: +30900
- Chris Wood: +41700
- Stephen Gallacher: +41700
- Thongchai Jaidee: +41700
- Oliver Wilson: +41700
- Justin Walters: +41700
- Roope Kakko: +50000
- Gaganjeet Bhullar: +50000
- Zach Murray: +50000
- Robert Karlsson: +50000
- Thomas Bjorn: +50000
- Yuxin Lin: +50000
- Paul Lawrie: +50000
- Josh Hill: +57700
- Graeme Storm: +75000
- Calum Hill: +75000
- Richard Mcevoy: +75000
- David Drysdale: +75000
- Raphael Jacquelin: +100000
- David Law: +100000
- David Howell: +100000
- Ahmed Skaik: +250000