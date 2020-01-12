2020 Sony Open in Hawaii final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Smith, who earned his second-career PGA Tour win -- first as an individual -- with a playoff win over Brendan Steele at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
On the first playoff hole between the two players, Smith found the green with a punchy second shot under a tree to leave a birdie putt.
Hitting next, Steele hit his approach shot beyond the green and was unable to get up-and-down for par. Smith two-putted comfortably for the win, his second since teaming up with Jonas Blixt to win the two-man Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
The pair played together as part of the final threesome on Sunday. Steele had a one-shot lead in the middle of the fairway, waiting a long time between shots as Ryan Palmer struggled in the group in front of them.
When it was Steele's turn, he hooked his second shot off the tents to the left of the green. He took relief and made par, while Smith got to a greenside bunker in two shots and then got up-and-down for a tying birdie on 11-under 269.
Webb Simpson finished alone in third, a shot out of the playoff.
Smith won the $1,188,000 winner's share of the $6,600,000 purse.
Sony Open in Hawaii recap notes
Ryan Palmer went from a tie for third place to a three-way tie for fourth with a bogey on the final hole, effectively costing himself $180,000. Palmer nearly chipped in for par.
Simpson had a 17-foot birdie putt on the final hole to get into the playoff, but it came up just a few inches shy of the hole.
This was the third consecutive playoff on the PGA Tour, extending back into the playoff at The RSM Classic in the fall. This was the sixth playoff of the season.
2020 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Cameron Smith
|-11
|70
|65
|66
|68
|269
|$1,188,000
|2
|Brendan Steele
|-11
|68
|66
|64
|71
|269
|$719,400
|3
|Webb Simpson
|-10
|71
|66
|66
|67
|270
|$455,400
|T4
|Kevin Kisner
|-9
|69
|69
|64
|69
|271
|$277,750
|T4
|Graeme McDowell
|-9
|71
|69
|67
|64
|271
|$277,750
|T4
|Ryan Palmer
|-9
|67
|68
|68
|68
|271
|$277,750
|T7
|Lanto Griffin
|-8
|71
|69
|68
|64
|272
|$214,500
|T7
|Ted Potter Jr.
|-8
|67
|69
|70
|66
|272
|$214,500
|T9
|Bo Hoag
|-7
|70
|65
|69
|69
|273
|$179,850
|T9
|Henrik Norlander
|-7
|71
|66
|68
|68
|273
|$179,850
|T9
|Cameron Davis
|-7
|68
|66
|71
|68
|273
|$179,850
|T12
|Joel Dahmen
|-6
|74
|66
|68
|66
|274
|$116,050
|T12
|Brandt Snedeker
|-6
|72
|67
|69
|66
|274
|$116,050
|T12
|Charles Howell III
|-6
|72
|67
|66
|69
|274
|$116,050
|T12
|Peter Malnati
|-6
|72
|66
|68
|68
|274
|$116,050
|T12
|Vaughn Taylor
|-6
|75
|66
|66
|67
|274
|$116,050
|T12
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-6
|74
|67
|67
|66
|274
|$116,050
|T12
|Corey Conners
|-6
|68
|71
|69
|66
|274
|$116,050
|T12
|Keegan Bradley
|-6
|69
|66
|69
|70
|274
|$116,050
|T12
|Tom Hoge
|-6
|71
|68
|67
|68
|274
|$116,050
|T21
|Collin Morikawa
|-5
|65
|70
|68
|72
|275
|$64,350
|T21
|Rory Sabbatini
|-5
|68
|67
|70
|70
|275
|$64,350
|T21
|Sung-jae Im
|-5
|69
|68
|67
|71
|275
|$64,350
|T21
|Brendon Todd
|-5
|68
|70
|69
|68
|275
|$64,350
|T21
|Emiliano Grillo
|-5
|70
|69
|67
|69
|275
|$64,350
|T21
|Mark D. Anderson
|-5
|72
|68
|64
|71
|275
|$64,350
|T21
|Rob Oppenheim
|-5
|70
|65
|72
|68
|275
|$64,350
|T28
|D.J. Trahan
|-4
|69
|68
|71
|68
|276
|$46,200
|T28
|Zach Johnson
|-4
|69
|68
|70
|69
|276
|$46,200
|T28
|Marc Leishman
|-4
|68
|70
|71
|67
|276
|$46,200
|T28
|Sam Ryder
|-4
|67
|68
|73
|68
|276
|$46,200
|T32
|Tim Wilkinson
|-3
|68
|69
|70
|70
|277
|$36,850
|T32
|Alexander Noren
|-3
|69
|69
|71
|68
|277
|$36,850
|T32
|Brian Harman
|-3
|68
|68
|74
|67
|277
|$36,850
|T32
|Russell Knox
|-3
|70
|65
|70
|72
|277
|$36,850
|T32
|Nick Taylor
|-3
|70
|69
|67
|71
|277
|$36,850
|T32
|Matthew NeSmith
|-3
|71
|69
|69
|68
|277
|$36,850
|T38
|Abraham Ancer
|-2
|69
|71
|69
|69
|278
|$27,390
|T38
|Michael Thompson
|-2
|70
|69
|69
|70
|278
|$27,390
|T38
|Patrick Rodgers
|-2
|68
|69
|69
|72
|278
|$27,390
|T38
|Daniel Berger
|-2
|70
|70
|69
|69
|278
|$27,390
|T38
|Michael Gellerman
|-2
|69
|67
|73
|69
|278
|$27,390
|T38
|Matt Jones
|-2
|67
|71
|70
|70
|278
|$27,390
|T38
|Chase Seiffert
|-2
|71
|69
|71
|67
|278
|$27,390
|T45
|Ben Martin
|-1
|73
|68
|65
|73
|279
|$18,496
|T45
|Jimmy Walker
|-1
|70
|71
|67
|71
|279
|$18,496
|T45
|Jerry Kelly
|-1
|70
|70
|71
|68
|279
|$18,496
|T45
|Pat Perez
|-1
|68
|73
|66
|72
|279
|$18,496
|T45
|Scott Piercy
|-1
|70
|69
|71
|69
|279
|$18,496
|T45
|Rikuya Hoshino
|-1
|73
|67
|71
|68
|279
|$18,496
|T45
|Kramer Hickok
|-1
|72
|68
|71
|68
|279
|$18,496
|T45
|Joseph Bramlett
|-1
|73
|67
|72
|67
|279
|$18,496
|T53
|Carlos Ortiz
|E
|72
|69
|71
|68
|280
|$15,609
|T53
|Sepp Straka
|E
|70
|69
|76
|65
|280
|$15,609
|T53
|Nate Lashley
|E
|70
|69
|69
|72
|280
|$15,609
|T53
|Brian Stuard
|E
|73
|68
|72
|67
|280
|$15,609
|T57
|Hudson Swafford
|1
|69
|67
|75
|70
|281
|$14,916
|T57
|Joaquin Niemann
|1
|71
|70
|71
|69
|281
|$14,916
|T57
|Rhein Gibson
|1
|70
|69
|73
|69
|281
|$14,916
|T57
|Scott Harrington
|1
|69
|71
|71
|70
|281
|$14,916
|T57
|Andrew Putnam
|1
|69
|67
|73
|72
|281
|$14,916
|T57
|Harry Higgs
|1
|73
|68
|72
|68
|281
|$14,916
|T63
|Talor Gooch
|2
|70
|71
|70
|71
|282
|$14,388
|T63
|Zac Blair
|2
|72
|67
|74
|69
|282
|$14,388
|65
|Mikumu Horikawa
|3
|73
|67
|76
|67
|283
|$14,190
|66
|Satoshi Kodaira
|6
|69
|70
|72
|75
|286
|$14,058