2020 Sony Open in Hawaii final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
01/12/2020 at 11:22 pm
The 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Smith, who earned his second-career PGA Tour win -- first as an individual -- with a playoff win over Brendan Steele at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

On the first playoff hole between the two players, Smith found the green with a punchy second shot under a tree to leave a birdie putt.

Hitting next, Steele hit his approach shot beyond the green and was unable to get up-and-down for par. Smith two-putted comfortably for the win, his second since teaming up with Jonas Blixt to win the two-man Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The pair played together as part of the final threesome on Sunday. Steele had a one-shot lead in the middle of the fairway, waiting a long time between shots as Ryan Palmer struggled in the group in front of them.

When it was Steele's turn, he hooked his second shot off the tents to the left of the green. He took relief and made par, while Smith got to a greenside bunker in two shots and then got up-and-down for a tying birdie on 11-under 269.

Webb Simpson finished alone in third, a shot out of the playoff.

Smith won the $1,188,000 winner's share of the $6,600,000 purse.

Sony Open in Hawaii recap notes

Ryan Palmer went from a tie for third place to a three-way tie for fourth with a bogey on the final hole, effectively costing himself $180,000. Palmer nearly chipped in for par.

Simpson had a 17-foot birdie putt on the final hole to get into the playoff, but it came up just a few inches shy of the hole.

This was the third consecutive playoff on the PGA Tour, extending back into the playoff at The RSM Classic in the fall. This was the sixth playoff of the season.

2020 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Cameron Smith -11 70 65 66 68 269 $1,188,000
2 Brendan Steele -11 68 66 64 71 269 $719,400
3 Webb Simpson -10 71 66 66 67 270 $455,400
T4 Kevin Kisner -9 69 69 64 69 271 $277,750
T4 Graeme McDowell -9 71 69 67 64 271 $277,750
T4 Ryan Palmer -9 67 68 68 68 271 $277,750
T7 Lanto Griffin -8 71 69 68 64 272 $214,500
T7 Ted Potter Jr. -8 67 69 70 66 272 $214,500
T9 Bo Hoag -7 70 65 69 69 273 $179,850
T9 Henrik Norlander -7 71 66 68 68 273 $179,850
T9 Cameron Davis -7 68 66 71 68 273 $179,850
T12 Joel Dahmen -6 74 66 68 66 274 $116,050
T12 Brandt Snedeker -6 72 67 69 66 274 $116,050
T12 Charles Howell III -6 72 67 66 69 274 $116,050
T12 Peter Malnati -6 72 66 68 68 274 $116,050
T12 Vaughn Taylor -6 75 66 66 67 274 $116,050
T12 Hideki Matsuyama -6 74 67 67 66 274 $116,050
T12 Corey Conners -6 68 71 69 66 274 $116,050
T12 Keegan Bradley -6 69 66 69 70 274 $116,050
T12 Tom Hoge -6 71 68 67 68 274 $116,050
T21 Collin Morikawa -5 65 70 68 72 275 $64,350
T21 Rory Sabbatini -5 68 67 70 70 275 $64,350
T21 Sung-jae Im -5 69 68 67 71 275 $64,350
T21 Brendon Todd -5 68 70 69 68 275 $64,350
T21 Emiliano Grillo -5 70 69 67 69 275 $64,350
T21 Mark D. Anderson -5 72 68 64 71 275 $64,350
T21 Rob Oppenheim -5 70 65 72 68 275 $64,350
T28 D.J. Trahan -4 69 68 71 68 276 $46,200
T28 Zach Johnson -4 69 68 70 69 276 $46,200
T28 Marc Leishman -4 68 70 71 67 276 $46,200
T28 Sam Ryder -4 67 68 73 68 276 $46,200
T32 Tim Wilkinson -3 68 69 70 70 277 $36,850
T32 Alexander Noren -3 69 69 71 68 277 $36,850
T32 Brian Harman -3 68 68 74 67 277 $36,850
T32 Russell Knox -3 70 65 70 72 277 $36,850
T32 Nick Taylor -3 70 69 67 71 277 $36,850
T32 Matthew NeSmith -3 71 69 69 68 277 $36,850
T38 Abraham Ancer -2 69 71 69 69 278 $27,390
T38 Michael Thompson -2 70 69 69 70 278 $27,390
T38 Patrick Rodgers -2 68 69 69 72 278 $27,390
T38 Daniel Berger -2 70 70 69 69 278 $27,390
T38 Michael Gellerman -2 69 67 73 69 278 $27,390
T38 Matt Jones -2 67 71 70 70 278 $27,390
T38 Chase Seiffert -2 71 69 71 67 278 $27,390
T45 Ben Martin -1 73 68 65 73 279 $18,496
T45 Jimmy Walker -1 70 71 67 71 279 $18,496
T45 Jerry Kelly -1 70 70 71 68 279 $18,496
T45 Pat Perez -1 68 73 66 72 279 $18,496
T45 Scott Piercy -1 70 69 71 69 279 $18,496
T45 Rikuya Hoshino -1 73 67 71 68 279 $18,496
T45 Kramer Hickok -1 72 68 71 68 279 $18,496
T45 Joseph Bramlett -1 73 67 72 67 279 $18,496
T53 Carlos Ortiz E 72 69 71 68 280 $15,609
T53 Sepp Straka E 70 69 76 65 280 $15,609
T53 Nate Lashley E 70 69 69 72 280 $15,609
T53 Brian Stuard E 73 68 72 67 280 $15,609
T57 Hudson Swafford 1 69 67 75 70 281 $14,916
T57 Joaquin Niemann 1 71 70 71 69 281 $14,916
T57 Rhein Gibson 1 70 69 73 69 281 $14,916
T57 Scott Harrington 1 69 71 71 70 281 $14,916
T57 Andrew Putnam 1 69 67 73 72 281 $14,916
T57 Harry Higgs 1 73 68 72 68 281 $14,916
T63 Talor Gooch 2 70 71 70 71 282 $14,388
T63 Zac Blair 2 72 67 74 69 282 $14,388
65 Mikumu Horikawa 3 73 67 76 67 283 $14,190
66 Satoshi Kodaira 6 69 70 72 75 286 $14,058

