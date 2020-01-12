2020 Hong Kong Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Hong Kong Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Wade Ormsby, who earned a big win in the Asian Tour kickoff to 2020 at Hong Kong Golf Club on Hong Kong.

Ormsby held off reigning Open champion Shane Lowry by four shots after dominating the event from start to finish. The Aussie won by four shots on 17-under 63.

Gunn Charoenkul finished alone in third, a shot behind Lowry.

Jazz Janewattananond finished alone in fourth place after winning his last two starts.

Ormsby won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Hong Kong Open recap notes

This tournament is typically co-sanctioned between the Asian Tour and the European Tour. However, after the event was postponed due to Chinese-government violence against protestors in the territory, the European Tour did not sign on to co-sanction on the new date.

Ormsby, therefore, doesn't get a two-season exemption on the European Tour for the victory.

Tony Finau, the highest-ranked player in the field, finished alone in fifth place after remaining committed to the event.

2020 Hong Kong Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

