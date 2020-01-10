Up-and-coming LPGA superstar Maria Fassi: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 7

Maria Fassi made herself known to the full golf world when she finished runner-up in the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur, starring alongside winner Jennifer Kupcho.

The two-time Annika Award winner was one of the best collegiate golfers in the country, playing at the University of Arkansas. A proud native of Mexico, Fassi turned professional in 2019 and immediately had a big impact, notching a top-10 finish at the US Women's Open.

She moves forward into her full-time pro career expected to do great things with her powerful, aggressive game.

See pictures of Maria Fassi.