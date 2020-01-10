LPGA rookie and collegiate standout Sierra Brooks: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 7

Sierra Brooks made herself known to the full golf world at the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur, starring alongside winner Jennifer Kupcho and Maria Fassi.

Brooks was one of the best collegiate golfers in the country, playing at the University of Florida. Brooks decided to turn pro in 2019, nearly earning a full-time LPGA card for the 2020 season. She'll split time between the Symetra Tour and the LPGA.

She moves forward into her full-time pro career expected to do great things with her game.

