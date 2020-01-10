Golf Channel 'Morning Drive' host Lauren Thompson: Pictures, bio
01/10/2020 at 3:01 pm
Lauren Thompson is host of Golf Channel's "Morning Drive," having been a long-time part of the network's coverage. She has hosted and contributed to a variety of shows on the network, including "Top 10" and various productions.

Thompson is a presenter with a broad set of skills, and she has been on the news update desk for "Morning Drive." She also hosts the NBC Kids show "The Champion Within." She's been in Orlando for years, but she worked once in professional wrestling for the TNA Wrestling promotion.

She has won a number of awards for her work.

