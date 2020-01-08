R&A, European Tour commit financial resources, other assets to LET-LPGA joint venture

The LPGA and Ladies European Tour officially have some help in their joint venture to improve women's professional golf in Europe and beyond.

The joint venture announced Wednesday that the R&A and the European Tour have committed resources -- including money and other assets -- to furthering the goals of the LPGA-LET joint venture, including increased playing opportunities, more purse money and better television exposure.

In exchange for these commitments, the R&A and European Tour will each have a seat on the Board of Directors of the new joint venture, announced in November 2019 as a 50-50 effort between the LPGA and Ladies European Tour.

“It’s exciting to see so many stakeholders in the game give their attention and their support to rebuilding a stronger women’s professional tour in Europe,” said LPGA commissioner Mike Whan. “This significant commitment by the R&A and the European Tour is an immediate, important endorsement of the vision for the new LPGA-LET partnership.”

The R&A, the governing body for golf outside the United States and Mexico, was happy to commit.

“Building a strong and sustainable Ladies European Tour is fully consistent with the aims of The R&A Women in Golf Charter" said Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of the R&A. "We support the vision of the LPGA-LET joint venture to create significantly more opportunities for women and girls to pursue their dreams in golf here in Europe and to inspire future generations to take up the sport.”

The European Tour, which has scheduled several events welcoming LET players in either concurrent or integrated events, was a natural fit.

“The women professionals bring a different dynamic and fan base to the game – all of which improves our sport – and we look forward to building a strong women’s professional presence through this new collaborative approach," said Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour.

Since the formalization of the LPGA and Ladies European Tour coming together, there have been more opportunities to expand the 2020 LET schedule. The schedule has yet to be made public.